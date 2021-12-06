ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Matrix Resurrections Trailer 2 Released

By Christine Malone
lrmonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to enter the Matrix… again… and again. Staying on the course of the reboot trend, Warner Bros. has another trailer for the fourth Matrix film. Check out The Matrix Resurrections trailer 2 from Warner Bros. Pictures. “Remember What Is Real”. In “The Matrix Resurrections,” return to a...

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanBolt.Com

‘Dune: Part Two’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and News

If you haven’t already seen Dune: Part 1, you’ve at least heard about the epic-sci-fi film that left us all wondering when we were going to get news on the Dune: Part 2 release date. For those of you not familiar with Dune‘s history, it’s based on the first of...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Cowboy Bebop is Divisive [A Review] | Breaking Geek Radio: The Podcast

Bruised Review (starts at 1:04:30) Cowboy Bebop Review (starts at 1:16:15) Breaking Geek Radio: The Podcast is about analyzing geekdom and the things we like: an in-depth examination of movies, television, and culture. Expect reviews, a look at entertainment controversies, and other fun content! This Podcast is a once a week release coming out every Friday!
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

The 1st Trailer For "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One)" Is Here

Sony Pictures announced on Saturday night that Miles Morales will be getting two more films in the coming years as they revealed the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One). The film is a sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The new trailer...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Matrix#Matrix Resurrections
WSVN-TV

Keanu Reeves still knows kung fu in new ‘Matrix’ trailer

(CNN) — Neo and Trinity have still got it. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity in “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth installment in “The Matrix” franchise. In the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited film, the pair are shown getting into some serious...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Press Will Only Get Partial Preview Of Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumor | Barside Buzz

Another day, another Spider-Man: No Way Home rumor. This time the Barside Buzz is that press will only get partial preview of Spider-Man: No Way Home and not the full movie. The rumors comes from Big Screen Leaks. BSL’s info is usually very accurate and as such it’s definitely worth listening to this potential rumor. Apparently press will be shown Spider-Man: No Way Home today for the first time. However BSL says they are not getting the full movie. Maybe only 40 minutes?
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Hawkeye | The Origins Of Rodgers: The Musical In First Episode

Harris Turner as Musical Hulk, Jason Scott Macdonald as Musical Thor, Aaron Nedrick as Musical Iron Man, Tom Feeney as Musical Captain America, Avery Gillham as Musical Hawkeye, Meghan Manning as Musical Black Widow, and Nico Dejesus as Musical Ant-Man in a scene still from Marvel Studios’ HAWKEYE. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
lrmonline.com

Encanto Tops Quiet Box Office Weekend to Begin December

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” introduces Mirabel, a 15-year-old who lives with her family in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Mirabel, a kind and humble teenager who puts the ordinary in extraordinary, struggles to fit in a family that’s blessed with magical powers. Featuring the voice of Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, “Encanto” opens in theaters on Nov. 24, 2021. © 2021 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Sonic 2” Film Poster, Trailer Tomorrow

Paramount Pictures has released the first poster for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” whilst also confirming the first trailer for the new film is expected to air during The Game Awards – specifically at 8pm US-ET. The poster follows hot on the heels of the news that Colleen...
MOVIES
KOOL 101.7

‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

It’s the television series that me and like eight other people asked for: MacGruber!. Hot off its record-breaking run in movie theaters (and by “hot” I mean it’s been ten years, and by “record-breaking” I mean it was one of the most unsuccessful wide releases in the history of the motion picture), MacGruber has gotten his own streaming series. In classic MacGruber fashion, much of the film’s cast has returned for the series, including Will Forte as the Grubes, Kristen Wiig as his love interest, Vicki St. Elmo, and Ryan Phillippe as his straight-laced sidekick Dixon Piper. The actor who played MacGruber’s boss, Powers Boothe, sadly passed away in 2017, so Laurence Fishburne is his new military advisor. And the show’s new villain is Billy Zane as “Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, a name that is not funny in any way whatsoever.
TV SERIES
geekositymag.com

Sony Releases Date For Third Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer (UPDATE)

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Sony releases the third Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer on December 15. Rather, the BBFC has approved the footage for release that day. The BBFC is the British Board of Film Certification. The BBFC rates theatrical films for the U.K. In other...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Shang-Chi 2 And Ten Rings Show As Destin Daniel Cretton Signs Deal With Marvel

As reported by Deadline Destin Daniel Cretton has signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios. That means Shang-Chi 2 and a Ten Rings show (maybe) are coming. Daniel Cretton has has entered into an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The filmmaker is already in development with Marvel Studios on a new MCU series for Disney+. That show has long been rumored to focus on the Ten Rings organization as currently led by Xialing, Shang-Chi’s sister. However that is not yet official in any capacity. Shang-Chi 2 is though.
TV & VIDEOS
lrmonline.com

Kang Spotted On Ant-Man Crew Merch? | Barside Buzz

Kang spotted on Ant-Man crew merch? The Cosmic Circus came across a some crew merch for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, specifically for the stunt crew. The image in question, which you can see shared to social media below appears to show what many fans think is an image of Kang. Jonathan Majors plays Kang in Quantumania, and it will be a different character than He Who Remains. Majors first showed up in the Loki finale and warned Sylvie and Loki about how bad other versions of himself were.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Book Of Boba Fett TV Spots, Ming-Na And Temuera Morrison Character Comments, Ivanna Sakhno Ahsoka Casting, & Rangers Of The New Republic Officially Dead | The Cantina

Book Of Boba Fett TV Spots, Ming-Na And Temuera Morrison Character Comments, Ivanna Sakhno Ahsoka Casting, & Rangers Of The New Republic Officially Dead | The Cantina. Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! The Book of Boba Fett released a couple of TV spots that showed nothing really new. Also, Ming-Na Wen and Temuera Morrison had some comments about the show and their characters. Additionally, we have a new casting announcement for Ahsoka, but we have no idea who they’re playing. Lastly, the Rangers of the New Republic is officially dead (much like most thought). So, we have a lot to discuss. Huzzah!
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Multiverse Of Madness Villain Named On Merch And It’s Not What We Thought SPOILERS

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness villain named finally on some tie in merch. However despite all the descriptions being very accurate to what we’ve heard before or seen, it also seems like the name everyone had is wrong. A new LEGO set which you can see in this link Here, shows a one eyed tentacled monster, which looks very much like Shuma Gorath, the rumored villain of the Doctor Strange sequel.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE "Honest Trailer" Takes A Few Funny Digs At Sony Pictures' Sequel

"From the company that can't make their own Spider-Man movie, or streaming service, or enough PS5s, comes the one thing Sony can still deliver: A top-notch gay-lien rom-com." Sony Pictures' recent Venom sequel, Let There Be Carnage, proved to be just as big a hit (well, taking the pandemic into account) as its predecessor, but even though it did receive slightly better reviews, critics seemed to be divided (it currently sits at 58% on Rotten Tomatoes).
MOVIES
Deadline

Destin Daniel Cretton Inks Overall Deal With Marvel Studios & Hulu’s Onyx Collective; Set For Disney+ MCU Series & ‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has entered into an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Disney companies Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The filmmaker is already in development with Marvel Studios on a new MCU series for Disney+. At the same time, Disney has made it official that Cretton is returning to write and direct the previously rumored sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Under the big new overall deal, Cretton will develop TV projects for both Marvel Studios for Disney+ and Onyx Collective across all platforms, including Hulu. Maui-born Cretton...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Superman & Lois Season Two Trailer Released

The wait is over for fans of the latest entry to The CW’s Arrowverse. The season two trailer for Superman & Lois was released today, and it seems a lot of tension and drama, as well as a new suit, is in store for the Man of Steel this season.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Avatar: The Last Airbender Netflix live-action series release date, cast, trailer and more

One of the best animated series of all time, Avatar: The Last Airbender, has been delighting TV watchers for over a decade. Now, 13 years since the final episode of the Emmy Award-winning cartoon aired, we are diving back into the world of spirits and elemental bending. In 2018 Netflix announced that an Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series remake was in the works, and needless to say, fans are eagerly waiting for news about this new iteration of Avatar to come to life.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy