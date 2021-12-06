ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas police corral loose camel

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppUOL_0dFY5okR00
Camel on the loose captured. Police lasso camel that escaped in Bonner Springs, Kansas. (Bonner Springs Police Dept.)

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Police officers in Bonner Springs, Kansas, had an unusual assignment Sunday as they tracked down a camel on the loose, KCTV reported.

The camel made its way onto a highway and into neighborhoods before it was captured and reunited with its owners, the Kansas City Star reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQ7ao_0dFY5okR00
Police use lasso to capture camel. Camel on the loose captured in Bonner Springs, Kan. (Bonner Springs )

On Facebook, the Bonner Springs Police Department posted pictures of the camel, and confirmed it took the department the better part of the day to catch up with the animal. The post concludes, “The camel was reunited with its owners and will go back to doing camel things.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

5 injured in Orlando drive-by shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating after 5 people were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night. The shooting happened at Jefferson Street and Garden Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. See map of location below:. Police said a group of...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida homeowners association face fine after drugged geese drown

MIRAMAR, Fla. — A gaggle of geese met a tragic end after a South Florida homeowners association attempted to trap, sedate and euthanize them, authorities said. Ten of the geese drowned in a lake, and 15 others had to be euthanized, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Now, the homeowners association that ordered the removal of the birds could be facing a fine for a code violation.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Father accused of selling daughter to another man after girl gives birth, police say

BEAVER DAM, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of selling his juvenile daughter last year to a 20-year-old man. Kentucky State Police and social services launched an investigation last month after learning that the girl, whose age was not released, had given birth in March, police said Wednesday. They determined that the girl’s father sold her to a 20-year-old Beaver Dam man and that she had been living with the man ever since.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Bonner Springs, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Bonner Springs, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Camel#Kctv#The Kansas City Star#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kentucky tornadoes: Governor fears at least 70 killed after storms hit state

MAYFIELD, Ky. — At least 70 people are feared dead after several tornadoes roared through western Kentucky late Friday night, Gov. Andy Beshear said. One twister struck the city of Mayfield and smashed into a candle manufacturing factory that was operating when the storm hit, WLKY-TV reported. There were 110 people in the building when it collapsed due to the storm, according to the television station.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Capitol rioters' social media posts influencing sentencings

For many rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, self-incriminating messages, photos and videos that they broadcast on social media before, during and after the insurrection are influencing even their criminal sentences. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson read aloud some of Russell Peterson's posts about...
PROTESTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
63K+
Followers
76K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy