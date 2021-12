Could we see Din Djarin in The Book of Boba Fett? The honest answer is that no one knows. Well, that’s not true, Temuera Morrison knows, but he’s not talking. Given the now established relationship between Fett and Mando and that The Book of Boba Fett is the next chapter of that story, it not unrealistic to imagine. And yet, there really have been zero rumors that Mando could show up. It’s all been pure speculation. So when Morrison was asked about Din Djarin in a recent interview with Total Film Magazine, he was understandably coy.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO