Silent Night | Camille Griffin On Exploring The British Privileged Classes [Exclusive Interview]

Just in time for the holidays, during which the question of what makes a Christmas movie appears across film social media feeds, arrives Camille Griffin’s Silent Night. From its title down to its Christmas setting, in which family and friends congregate for the kind of boozy reunion that segues from holiday cheer to emotional warfare, Griffin’s directorial debut sits squarely within the sub-genre and, due to one cross-genre addition, feels particularly of the moment. In Griffin’s film, the Yuletide gathering is to be a final one as a poisonous gas cloud is poised to envelope the earth, killing all living creatures. Faced with the scientific knowledge that a painful death will be inflicted on all its citizens, the British government becomes the ultimate nanny state, distributing suicide pills that should be taken at the stroke of midnight. For this group — who include hosts Nell (Keira Knightley) and Simon (Matthew Goode), as well as Nell’s oldest son Art (JoJo Rabbit‘s Roman Griffin Davis, also the director’s son) — the concept that this night represents their final hours is initially something to be denied, a disaster that’s less pressing than dessert recipes and romantic score-settling. Of course, as the film progresses, stiff upper lips sag and the horror becomes real.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO