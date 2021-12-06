ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Silent Night | Camille Griffin On Exploring The British Privileged Classes [Exclusive Interview]

By Emmanuel Gomez
lrmonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Matthew Goode, Camille Griffin and Annabelle Wallis attend the “Silent Night” Screening at NeueHouse Los Angeles on November 30, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC+) This past weekend was the release of the AMC+, RLJE Films feature, Silent...

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Raised By Wolves’ Star Niamh Algar Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA Award-nominated actress Niamh Algar (Censor, Raised by Wolves) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas, Deadline has learned. Algar most recently appeared on the film side as Enid Baines in Prano Bailey-Bond’s psychological horror pic Censor, which made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. She previously starred opposite Cosmo Jarvis in Nick Rowland’s Calm with Horses, and was recognized for her work with a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The actress will next be seen in Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder opposite Florence Pugh, also starring in Jodhi May’s upcoming indie drama Mooring opposite Charlotte Rampling. Algar can be seen on the TV side in Ridley Scott’s HBO Max sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves and Shane Meadows’ Channel 4 drama series The Virtues. She was named a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit in 2019 and has also been recognized by organizations including the British Independent Film Awards, the Hollywood Critics Association, the Irish Film and Television Awards, and the Royal Television Society, among others. She will continued to be represented by Independent Talent in the UK and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Roman Griffin Davis' 'Silent Night' Premiere Was a Family Affair!

Roman Griffin Davis (far right) snaps a photo with his family at the premiere of his new movie Silent Night held at NeueHouse Hollywood on Tuesday (November 30) in Los Angeles. The 14-year-old Golden Globe nominated actor was joined by his mom Camille and his brothers Gilby and Hardy. Camille...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
lrmonline.com

Joe Pantoliano Talks About Enabling Trauma In Hide And Seek [Exclusive Interview]

Joe Pantoliano in Hide And Seek | Courtesy of Saban Films. Joe Pantoliano participates in the psychological thriller Hide And Seek. Starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars in the intense psychological thriller filled with shocking twists and turns. After the death of his wealthy father, Noah (Jonathan Rhys Meyers, “The 12th Man”) seeks his outcast brother to make amends and share the family fortune. But the family harbors a dark secret and a series of cryptic clues will lead Noah on a terrifying trail to the truth that threatens to tear him apart from the ones he loves the most.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

George MacKay On Perfecting The Howl & Prowl Of ‘Wolf’ [Podcast Interview]

For years, George MacKay has been one of the most fascinating and versatile actors working out of the U.K. Having made his acting debut in 2003, in P. J. Hogan’s magnificent adaptation of “Peter Pan,” MacKay quickly went on to give diverse but invariably gripping performances in films such as “Defiance,” “The Thief Lord,” “The Boys are Back,” and “Private Peaceful,” all before he turned 20. More recently, MacKay electrified the screen with two top-tier performances in 2019, first as Ned Kelly in “True History of the Kelly Gang,” and then as Lance Corporal Schofield in Sam Mendes’ groundbreaking “1917.”
MOVIES
filminquiry.com

Interview With Camille Griffin Writer/Director Of SILENT NIGHT

During the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, I was able to catch Camille Griffin‘s feature directorial debut, the dark-comedy horror: Silent Night. Recently, I was able to sit down and speak with the hilarious writer/director, for a casual conversation about the origins of the film’s dark story, the blessing of Keira Knightley, and more!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Griffin Davis
Person
Matthew Vaughn
Person
Matthew Goode
Person
Trudie Styler
Person
Annabelle Wallis
Person
Lucy Punch
Person
Keira Knightley
substreammagazine.com

Director Camille Griffin Speaks About ‘Silent Night’ and Setting the End of the World During Christmas

The Christmas season is full of wonderful things – Santa, Candy Canes, snow, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” played around the clock. It’s a time of giving, love, and where you spend time with those who are closest to you. Now, imagine this and the end of the world was the next day. How would you choose to spend it then? Would you pretend as if nothing was happening and indulge yourself in holiday bliss? Or would you try to fight off the end from coming? First-time writer/director Camille Griffin’s Silent Night presents itself with a black comedy tone. Boasting an all-star cast that includes Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Annabelle Wallis, her sons, Roman Griffin Davis, twins Gilby, Hardy, and more.
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

“It Was an Easy Pitch Reference — Love, Actually Meets Melancholia“: Camille Griffin On Her Apocalyptic Christmas Movie, Silent Night

Just in time for the holidays, during which the question of what makes a Christmas movie appears across film social media feeds, arrives Camille Griffin’s Silent Night. From its title down to its Christmas setting, in which family and friends congregate for the kind of boozy reunion that segues from holiday cheer to emotional warfare, Griffin’s directorial debut sits squarely within the sub-genre and, due to one cross-genre addition, feels particularly of the moment. In Griffin’s film, the Yuletide gathering is to be a final one as a poisonous gas cloud is poised to envelope the earth, killing all living creatures. Faced with the scientific knowledge that a painful death will be inflicted on all its citizens, the British government becomes the ultimate nanny state, distributing suicide pills that should be taken at the stroke of midnight. For this group — who include hosts Nell (Keira Knightley) and Simon (Matthew Goode), as well as Nell’s oldest son Art (JoJo Rabbit‘s Roman Griffin Davis, also the director’s son) — the concept that this night represents their final hours is initially something to be denied, a disaster that’s less pressing than dessert recipes and romantic score-settling. Of course, as the film progresses, stiff upper lips sag and the horror becomes real.
MOVIES
Variety

Remembering Lina Wertmüller: A Trailblazer Whose Best Films, Like ‘Seven Beauties,’ Swept You Away

If you weren’t around at the time, it’s hard to communicate just what a splashy, dominating place the Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller occupied during the 1970s. Wertmüller, who died on Thursday at 93, was far from the first celebrated woman director — just think of Agnès Varda, Shirley Clarke, Elaine May, Lois Weber, Ida Lupino, Dorothy Arzner, or Barbara Loden. But apart from the infamous Leni Riefenstahl, it’s fair to say that Wertmüller was the first woman filmmaker to become a household name. She was the first to receive an Academy Award nomination for best director (in 1976, for the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silent Night#Amc Theaters#Christmas#British#Neuehouse Los Angeles#Amc#Rlje Films#Lrm Online
FANGORIA

Exclusive: Convo x Fango SILENT NIGHT With Annabelle Wallis And Camille Griffin

Silent Night is a movie that sticks with you. And while the subject matter may be dark, it is so infused with a dark humor that provides an unexpected levity and walks a line that manages to keep it from ever veering off into too-bleak-to-be-enjoyable territory. "A couple invite their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home in the English countryside. As the group comes together, it feels like old times — but behind all of the laughter and merriment, something isn't quite right. The world outside is facing impending doom."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
lrmonline.com

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) First Look Footage

On the cusp of the live-action Spider-Man: No Way Home theatrical release in two weeks, Sony Pictures Entertainment already began their hype machine for the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) by releasing the first look at CCXP Worlds this weekend. It is the anticipated sequel with Miles...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

It’s A Hellbound, Hawkeye, 8-Bit Christmas Miracle! | Breaking Geek Radio: The Podcast

It’s A Hellbound, Hawkeye, 8-Bit Christmas Miracle! | Breaking Geek Radio: The Podcast. Breaking Geek Radio: The Podcast is about analyzing geekdom and the things we like: an in-depth examination of movies, television, and culture. Expect reviews, a look at entertainment controversies, and other fun content! This Podcast is a once a week release coming out every Friday!
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Burnet Joins Melissa Barrera in STX Thriller ‘Bed Rest’

Ray Donovan and The Affair alum Guy Burnet is set to star in STXfilms and Project X thriller Bed Rest, joining In the Heights star Melissa Barrera. Lori Evans Taylor wrote and is directing the film, which is currently in production in Winnipeg. The story centers on Julie (Barrera), who, according to the project’s synopsis, “after years of struggling to start a family, is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, she begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints.” William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce under their Project X Entertainment banner along with Evans Taylor and Barrera. David Gendron, Matthew Helderman, Ali Jazayeri and Luke Taylor will executive produce. Burnet, who is repped by ICM, Lasher Group and the U.K.’s United Agents, can be seen in Amazon series The Feed and recently wrapped production on Western Dead for a Dollar, appearing onscreen with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Jon Spira on the Admiration of Old School Stuntmen in Documentary Hollywood Bulldogs [Exclusive Interview]

Today’s Hollywood stunts utilize green screens, CGI, and even trained specialized stuntpeople who went to school for this profession. However, the yesteryear’s stuntmen that dominated before the 1990s came from a variety of backgrounds to take beatings and risk their lives on screen as documented in Jon Spira’s Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Falls of the Great British Stuntmen.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy