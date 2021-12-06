ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

1 taken to hospital after fire at Reed Manor in Jackson

By Britney Snyder
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 5 days ago
JACKSON, MI — A fire at the Reed Manor apartments in Jackson sent one person to the hospital and caused an estimated $15,000 in damages Saturday, Dec. 4. Crews from the Jackson...

Group robs 2 Jackson stores in 10 minutes, police say

JACKSON, MI -- A group of unknown suspects robbed two consecutive convenience stores before ditching their stolen van this week, police said. At about 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at the Admiral gas station located at 846 N. West Ave. in Jackson.
MLive

Teens arrested for threats against Monroe County schools

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 15-year-old Monroe Public Schools student and a 13-year-old Airport Community Schools student have been arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up a school. At 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, Monroe High School administration and the school resource officer became aware of a threat made...
