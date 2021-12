It’s a little bit silly, a little juvenile, and frankly not in keeping with one major thesis of this article, but I have to say it was the hamburger that got my attention. I had come to Portland to while away a few days sampling the city’s much-hyped abundance of vegan restaurants and generally trying to live veganishly: bring the cloth messenger bag and the nylon belt, ditch the usual rainy-day-Northwest leather work boots for canvas Chuck Taylors, etc.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO