Charlie Cox IS Daredevil In The MCU Confirms Kevin Feige
By Campbell Clark
lrmonline.com
3 days ago
Charlie Cox IS Daredevil in the MCU confirms Kevin Feige in a recent interview with Cinemablend. Of course since the cancellation of the Daredevil series at Netflix fans have been hoping and praying that Cox would remain as Daredevil in the MCU. Whilst Fiege does not say where and when we...
Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
Kevin Feige pretty much confirmed that Charlie Cox will return as Matt Murdock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the weekend, and Vincent D'Onofrio has now taken to Twitter to congratulate his former cast-mate. Cox and D'Onofrio worked closely together over three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil, and even though they...
While there have been rumours about Charlie Cox reprising the role of Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed last night that if and when we see the Man Without Fear again, Cox will play him. That's big news, and means the Marvel Cinematic Universe now has its own Daredevil.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, to the joy of the rabid fanbase. Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is nearly upon us, but there are also countless rumors about what’s coming next. Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Charlie Cox will be returning as Daredevil sometime in the future, and now his co-star Vincent D’Onofrio (aka Kingpin) has reacted to this-- while rumors about his own return swirl.
Hawkeye viewers are convinced they know who the mysterious Rolex belongs to.In the fourth episode of Marvel’s latest Disney Plus series, more attention is paid to the item that was found in the wreckage of Avengers HQ after Thanos blew it up.It’s revealed in Hawkeye that a group known as the Tracksuit Mafia were hired to specifically retrieve the watch at the auction it was due to be sold at.Hawkeye aka Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) says in the episode that it belonged to someone he used to work for who has now retired. He’s worried that, should the Tracksuit...
Hawkeye star Fra Fee may have “accidentally” taken a tracksuit home with him from set, but he’s still protecting the fourth live-action MCU series’ many secrets with glee. The Irish actor and singer plays Kazi, Maya “Echo” Lopez’s (Alaqua Cox) top lieutenant in the Tracksuit Mafia. While Fee won’t reveal if the Tracksuit Mafia answers to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk from Netflix’s Daredevil, he does admit to feeling envious of the Rogers: The Musical performers. After all, his first feature film role was Courfeyrac in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables, and he has numerous Broadway and West End stage credits...
Jeremy Renner has watched Avengers: Endgame only once and doesn’t intend to watch it again. Talking to BBC Radio 1, Hawkeye’s star remembered watching the movie with his Avengers colleagues for the first time, an emotional experience he’s not ready to repeat any time soon. Avengers: Endgame was the final...
Having been starved of new content throughout 2020 thanks to the COVID pandemic, Marvel fans have had a veritable feast served up this year as Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe belatedly got underway with WandaVision kicking off a packed film and television slate consisting of four movies and five TV series – the last of which, Hawkeye, got underway on Disney+ last week.
SPOILER WARNING: This story discusses plot points in Episode 3 and Episode 4 of Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye,” currently streaming on Disney Plus.
For its first four series for Disney Plus, Marvel Studios hired a single filmmaker to direct every episode of the season (including Matt Shakman for “WandaVision” and Kate Herron for “Loki”). On “Hawkeye,” however, Marvel split director duties between Rhys Thomas (“Documentary Now!”), who helmed the first, second and sixth episodes of the season, and the team of Bert and Bertie (“Troop Zero”), who helmed Episodes 3 through 5.
The process meant that Bert and Bertie had to step to...
