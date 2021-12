A Google search brought Miventure Inc. from New York City to Orlando, a move that paid off for the startup less than two years later in the form of an acquisition. Miventure, developer of a crowdfunding investment app for startups, was purchased by St. Paul, Minnesota-based Silicon Prairie Holdings Inc. for an undisclosed amount, the companies announced in November. As a result, the two will join forces to build an improved investment crowdfunding portal for businesses, Miventure co-founder and former CEO Jason Crystal told Orlando Inno.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO