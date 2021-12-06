ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Barcelona and Chelsea captain Azpilicueta reach advanced talks over summer move

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona are reportedly in advanced talks with Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea defender will become a free agent in the summer and can sign a pre-contract agreement with a...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Xavi
Yardbarker

Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta set for first team return as Chelsea squad stretches to its limits

Andreas Christensen hasn’t been in Chelsea’s team in the last couple of games, but he’s surely in line for a return against Watford tomorrow night. Trevoh Chalobah had a couple of brilliant games in a row, and it was understandable why Thomas Tuchel kept faith with him. But he looked a little shakier against Manchester United, and just in the interests of freshness as much as anything, we would expect Christensen to take his place tomorrow night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta Be Set To Leave On A Free Transfer

Cesar Azpilicueta could sensationally leave Chelsea on a free transfer at the end of the season. The 32-year-old Spanish international is the longest-serving current play at Stamford Bridge, having joined the Blues in 2012 following their sensational maiden Champions League win. He has since won the Champions League for himself,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Discounts#El Nacional#Blaugrana#Catalan#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Chelsea captain Azpilicueta dismisses comparisons with disastrous December

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta can't see any similarities with the present and the 2020/21 campaign. The Blues entered December top of the Premier League last season but fell off the wagon over the festive period, culminating in Frank Lampard being replaced by Thomas Tuchel in January this year. Wednesday's 3-3...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona open talks with Basel for Arthur Cabral

Barcelona have opened talks with FC Basel for striker Arthur Cabral. Cabral has scored 23 goals and produced 8 assists in 24 games this season. His name comes with backing from former Barca star Deco, who is now his agent. Sport says negotiations have opened for him to arrive in...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Barcelona and Koeman reach compo settlement

Barcelona and sacked coach Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement over his compensation payoff. Koeman was sacked last month and replaced by Xavi. Sport says owed €12m, Koeman will receive €10m in compensation from Barca for the remainder of his contract, which was to run to June. The Dutchman's assistants...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Chelsea ace Mount in no rush over new contract talks

Chelsea ace Mason Mount is in no rush regarding a new contract. The Telegraph says rumours are swirling about the 22-year-old's future as a host of European heavyweights continue to monitor his situation. Mount has two-and-a-half years left to run on his current deal and club officials are expected to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Barcelona keen on Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner

What the papers sayChelsea pair Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner could find themselves in Barcelona’s sights if they cannot prise summer target Raheem Sterling away from Manchester City, according to ESPN.Team-mate Ben Chilwell, however, is awaiting news on the knee injury he suffered in Tuesday night’s 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus, with the Guardian one of several papers reporting fears that he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage which could rule him out for six to nine months.Newcastle believe they can beat Manchester United in a January move for Atletico Madrid’s England full-back Kieran Trippier, the Express writes.Meanwhile, the Sun...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea in contact with Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo

Chelsea are interested in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. The Uruguay international has a deal to 2023 and Barca are set to open talks about a new deal. However, Mundo Deportivo says Araujo's agents are fielding interest from Premier League clubs, including from Chelsea. With Toni Rüdiger, Andreas Christiansen, Thiago Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona striker Braithwaite reveals 'exciting' talks with Xavi

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has revealed talks with coach Xavi. Currently recovering from a knee injury, the Dane has been assured by Xavi that he is in his plans this season. “Now it's about returning soon. I will play an important role when I come back," said Braithwaite. “I spoke...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Barcelona, Manchester City in talks over Ferran Torres transfer - sources

Barcelona have made a move to sign Spain forward Ferran Torres but talks with Manchester City have so far proven unsuccessful, sources have told ESPN. New coach Xavi Hernandez wants to add another attacking player to his squad in January, with ESPN reporting last week that Barca have also sounded out City's Raheem Sterling and Chelsea duo Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy