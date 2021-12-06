Barcelona and Chelsea captain Azpilicueta reach advanced talks over summer move

What the papers sayChelsea pair Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner could find themselves in Barcelona’s sights if they cannot prise summer target Raheem Sterling away from Manchester City, according to ESPN.Team-mate Ben Chilwell, however, is awaiting news on the knee injury he suffered in Tuesday night’s 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus, with the Guardian one of several papers reporting fears that he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage which could rule him out for six to nine months.Newcastle believe they can beat Manchester United in a January move for Atletico Madrid’s England full-back Kieran Trippier, the Express writes.Meanwhile, the Sun...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO