Yearning Ode To Free Swag

By Cairo Yepez
Bwog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA longing poem to the pre-pandemic days where we all wanted to touch and take free stuff. Sliding into closed off events prowling outside Uris or Lerner: on the hunt for swag. We'd go in, and back out "Yes! I'll sign...

bwog.com

