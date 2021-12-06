Yearning Ode To Free Swag

Well, Christmas is almost here. Christmas is a great time for family matters. It makes you think about them and how much they mean to you. We are all subject to the same type of thoughts about those we cherish. It is not just a matter of giving – or receiving, although both can give great pleasure. Now the Evans family has a great background of good forefathers. However, when you deal with those who are with us, I must give credit to my good wife of many years. Without her, there would be no sons, a daughter, grandkids, daughters-in-laws and so forth. Therefore, there is no doubt that my ode to her should follow below – even though I am not a great ode writer, but I can adapt. However, that is OK as I don’t know about you, but I don’t know many people who write odes. Perhaps, they did in the old days, but not so much now.

