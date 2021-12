FCS QUARTERFINAL ROUND PLAYOFF MATCHUP: Montana at James Madison. This will be the third matchup between these two teams all time. The previous two both came in the 2000s with James Madison defeating Montana in Chattanooga in the 2004 National Championship game 31-21. Four years later, the two programs met in the semifinals in Harrisonburg and Montana escaped with a 35-27 win. The Grizzlies would go on to lose the title that year to Richmond.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO