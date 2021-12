On the Inside Conan podcast, Thorne-Smith recalled the 1997 Late Night segment that went viral following Macdonald's death in September. “So when Norm started going, it just felt like a relief to me … because that was not a project of great pride for me,” Thorne-Smith said of promoting Chairman of the Board, which Macdonald dubbed "Chairman of the Bored," according to The Hollywood Reporter. “And I had to promote it. I was so happy when Norm took it and ran with it because I didn’t know what to say. It was a gift. I was beside myself I was so happy.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO