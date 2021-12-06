Dave Chappelle will be among the many performers at the Netflix is a Joke Festival

Raphael Bob-Waksberg was responding to the Chappelle controversy over The Closer, pointing out that Netflix censored him when he tried to mock House of Cards executive producer/director Fincher during Season 1 of BoJack. “Still mystified that apparently Dave Chapelle’s deal is that he says whatever he wants and Netflix just has to air it, unedited. Is that normal, for comedians?” Bob-Waksberg asked on Twitter. “Because Netflix once asked me to change a joke because they were worried it might upset David Fincher.” He added: "Just looked up the cut Fincher joke because I actually couldn't remember it. Turns out it was a whole scene! Netflix was right to note, it's a dumb scene. My point was it's silly for a network to pretend their hands are tied when it comes to the content they put on their network." Bob-Waksberg tweeted he would post the scene if he got 100 people to donate to the charity Trans Lifeline. After hitting the 100-donation mark, Bob-Waksberg shared the scene on Twitter Tuesday night.

