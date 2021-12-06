Dave Chappelle will be among the many performers at the Netflix is a Joke Festival

Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, the “Avengers, assemble!” of the comedy world, is happening in Los Angeles from April 28 to May 8, 2022. Canceled last year due to the pandemic, the festival is returning in full force, with more than 130 artists performing across more than 25 venues. Amid controversy surrounding The Closer, Dave Chappelle is set to make an appearance, and he’s bringing friends. John Mulaney, who just announced that (on top of becoming a father) he’s going on tour in 2022, returns to stand-up with his new show “From Scratch.” The roster also includes Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and Pete Davidson.
Comments / 0