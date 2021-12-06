ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle will be among the many performers at the Netflix is a Joke Festival

Chappelle is reteaming with the streaming service next year following his transgender controversy over The Closer. He'll be among the many big names performing between...

fox5dc.com

Dave Chappelle D.C. school controversy

Comedian and DMV native Dave Chappelle is looking to turn a controversy over a D.C. high school naming their theater after him into a fundraiser for the school. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald has more.
EDUCATION
New York Post

Dave Chappelle calls for donations to alma mater after Netflix controversy

Dave Chappelle wants people to vote with their dollars. The comedian, who sparked controversy with a Netflix special that mocked transgender women, was set to have the theater at his alma mater named after him, with a fundraiser to be held Nov. 23 for the effort. But the Netflix debate...
ADVOCACY
bubbleblabber.com

Op-Ed: Disney+’s Willingness To Edit “The Simpsons” In Hong Kong Is The Reason Why Dave Chappelle And Netflix Are So Important

Hong Kong isn’t even 30 years removed from British rule, but the Chinese state is making sure that the locals know who is boss. In a move that South Park has been writing episodes about forever, Disney+ was forced to change a joke on The Simpsons mentioning Tienanmen Square because local censors don’t allow any mention of the 1989 massacre that saw demonstrators protesting the legitimacy of CCP. The result was the government injuring 6000 people and killing 300.
TV & VIDEOS
fox40jackson.com

Dave Chappelle and Netflix working together again after outrage over comedy special

Netflix confirmed it’s working with Dave Chappelle again after receiving intense backlash for the comedian’s latest stand-up special “The Closer.”. The streaming platform announced on Monday a new 11-day stand-up comedy festival titled “Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival,” in Los Angeles featuring over 130 artists, including the Emmy-winning Chappelle.
TV & VIDEOS
thebrag.com

Check out the stunning lineup for the inaugural Netflix is a Joke festival

The first-ever Netflix is a Joke: The Festival is finally set to go ahead next April and May, and the lineup is filled with big-name comedians. After being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the special event will now take place from April 28th until May 8th in Los Angeles. The great and the good of the comedy world will perform on stage across 25 venues – basically if you’re a stand-up fan, this sounds like your version of Coachella.
MOVIES
KCBY

Dave Chappelle to perform New Years Eve show at Climate Pledge Arena

SEATTLE - Comedian Dave Chappelle is performing a special New Years Eve show at Climate Pledge Arena. Tickets go on sale Dec 6 at 12 p.m. local time. The performance is phone free. Guests will be asked to put all phones and smart watches in secured Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Anyone caught with a cellphone will be asked to leave.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dave Chappelle to headline show at Netflix’s inaugural comedy festival after controversial special

Dave Chappelle is set to work with Netflix again and will open its inaugural comedy festival at Hollywood Bowl with his show Dave Chappelle and Friends, despite the backlash against his recent special The Closer.Netflix is pulling out all the stops for an 11-day comedy festival in Los Angeles next year.With a line-up of 130 prominent stand-up comedians, including Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Amy Poehler, and Ellen Degeneres, Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival is scheduled to take place at multiple locations in LA between 28 April and 2 May next year. The “biggest comedy event in history”...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

BoJack Horseman creator responds to Dave Chappelle controversy by revealing a David Fincher joke Netflix forced him to cut to raise money for a trans charity

Raphael Bob-Waksberg was responding to the Chappelle controversy over The Closer, pointing out that Netflix censored him when he tried to mock House of Cards executive producer/director Fincher during Season 1 of BoJack. “Still mystified that apparently Dave Chapelle’s deal is that he says whatever he wants and Netflix just has to air it, unedited. Is that normal, for comedians?” Bob-Waksberg asked on Twitter. “Because Netflix once asked me to change a joke because they were worried it might upset David Fincher.” He added: "Just looked up the cut Fincher joke because I actually couldn't remember it. Turns out it was a whole scene! Netflix was right to note, it's a dumb scene. My point was it's silly for a network to pretend their hands are tied when it comes to the content they put on their network." Bob-Waksberg tweeted he would post the scene if he got 100 people to donate to the charity Trans Lifeline. After hitting the 100-donation mark, Bob-Waksberg shared the scene on Twitter Tuesday night.
CELEBRITIES
georgetowner.com

Dave Chappelle vs. Duke Ellington School for the Arts

Duke Ellington School for the Arts at 3500 R St. NW was supposed to name its theater after comedian Dave Chappelle but delayed the honor until April 2022. The reasoning? Chappelle, who graduated with a degree in Theater Arts from the school in 1991, has been accused of making queerphobic and transphobic comments that resulted in a social media backlash and a joke on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. Earlier tensions between Chappelle and trans activists based on the comedian’s material were further exacerbated by Chappelle’s recent ostensible provocations in his Netflix special “The Closer.”
EDUCATION
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mo Amer: Mohammed In Texas’ On Netflix, Catching COVID-19 From Chappelle And Living To Joke About It

That hour dealt with his refugee status, having fled Kuwait with his family to Houston in 1990 when he was nine, how he became a comedian and a U.S. citizen to boot. Since that first special, Amer has co-starred as a diner-owning friend of Ramy Youssef’s in the Hulu series Ramy, toured as an opening act for Dave Chappelle and filmed the DC superhero movie Black Adam alongside “The Rock.”
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Netflix Double-Standard Called out by Collaborator After Dave Chappelle Fiasco

Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up special on Netflix has been the topic of much debate, with many calling out his controversial transphobic views presented in his jokes. While some have defended Chappelle's rhetoric as free speech, others have pointed out the harm that this kind of comedy can inspire. Raphael Bob-Waksberg, writer and creator of the Netflix show Bojack Horseman, also made an interesting point on Twitter, wondering why Chappelle has basically been given free rein to say whatever he wants by his employer.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Netflix Is a Joke Festival Lines Up John Mulaney, Pete Davidson, and More

Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, the “Avengers, assemble!” of the comedy world, is happening in Los Angeles from April 28 to May 8, 2022. Canceled last year due to the pandemic, the festival is returning in full force, with more than 130 artists performing across more than 25 venues. Amid controversy surrounding The Closer, Dave Chappelle is set to make an appearance, and he’s bringing friends. John Mulaney, who just announced that (on top of becoming a father) he’s going on tour in 2022, returns to stand-up with his new show “From Scratch.” The roster also includes Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and Pete Davidson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Hannah Gadsby on lashing out at Netflix over Dave Chappelle's The Closer: "I bit the hand that fed me"

In her new standup show Body of Work, which she performed this week at Australia's Sydney Opera House, Gadsby addressed her decision to go after Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Chappelle after Sarandos mentioned her in defense of Chappelle's The Closer. "F*ck you and your amoral algorithm cult,” Gadsby posted on Instagram in October. “I do sh*ts with more backbone than you. That’s just a joke! I definitely didn’t cross a line because you just told the world there isn’t one.” Gadsby said in her standup act that her post made international news, and when the story was translated by Russian news services and back into English as “I do shits with more tenacity than you."
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

Former Netflix Employee Wants Dave Chappelle to Donate Cash to Trans Charity

One week after dropping her labor complaint against Netflix, the transgender woman who announced her resignation on Nov. 22 is speaking out about her experience, her future plans, and about a direct challenge she’s issued to comedian Dave Chappelle. Terra Field is a systems engineer based in the San Francisco...
CHARITIES
HuffingtonPost

'BoJack Horseman' Creator Has Charitable Response To Dave Chappelle Netflix Debacle

Raphael Bob-Waksberg is channeling his frustration with Netflix’s unwavering support for Dave Chappelle into an act of philanthropy. Chappelle has spent the past few months in a fog of bad press following the debut of his latest comedy special, “The Closer.” The special, which was released by Netflix on Oct. 5, includes derogatory jokes about the LGBTQ community and defends offensive comments made by “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling and rapper DaBaby.
CELEBRITIES
