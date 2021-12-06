Colorado State brings in Nevada head coach Jay Norvell

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Jay Norvell was named head coach for CSU football Monday after five years at Nevada, replacing Steve Addazio on the sidelines. Norvell becomes the 24th head coach in Rams football history. (credit: CBS) It’s pretty rare that you would see a coach make a move within the same conference. CBS4 asked Norvell why he decided to make the move within the Mountain West Conference to take over the Rams program. “I just had great respect for the history of Colorado State University, the great support of football and the facilities, and the great support they give for their football program, I think, is just second to none,” Norvell told CBS4. “I’m so excited to be a part of that.” Norvell expressed his immediate enthusiasm to set the tone with his new team and work toward the ultimate goal of winning a conference championship. “The highlight of my day was speaking to the team,” Norvell said. “I think this is a team that lost a lot of close games, and really winning is about learning to deal with adversity and really focusing on the details. And we’re going to work on that immediately.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO