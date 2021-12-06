ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock cancels A.P. Bio after four seasons

 5 days ago
Creator Mike O'Brien announced on Twitter his high school teacher comedy starring Glenn Howerton as a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar who is forced to return to his hometown and teach Advanced Placement biology has been canceled for a second time. A.P. Bio,...

Primetimer

The Expanse's shortened final season feels like a prelude to a premature ending

"In the last few seasons, as the show has traded one all-encompassing threat for another, it’s never lost sight of the fact that all of these pieces of physical and psychological connective tissue are extremely vulnerable," says Steve Greene of the Amazon series. "When the enigmatic force of the protomolecule gave way to a bloodthirsty win-at-all-costs revolutionary, The Expanse kept the ability to paint its drama on a massive, cosmic canvas. That constant ability to live on either side of the granular-to-galactic spectrum makes Season 6 of The Expanse a curious object. For more than a year, it’s been the official line that this is the show’s last season on Prime Video. Shorter in length — six episodes as opposed to the 10, or even 13, of years past — the show’s then left to negotiate a tricky landing. There are four more novels’ worth of material left to consider, and they’re operating without a central cast member, written out at last season’s close." He adds: "Where The Expanse stalls in Season 6 is elsewhere. The show is no stranger to putting the pieces in place for a climactic showdown, but usually in a longer season those objectives have room to spread out and add to the overall momentum. Here, aside from locking in a few of the circumstances around that confrontation, it’s not hard to see the trajectory on which things are heading. On the way there, much of the Season 6 runtime is stuck in a kind of middle ground between the two areas where the show excels."
TV SERIES
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 12

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find 15 new and returning series (including new seasons of The Witcher and When Hope Calls, and holiday installments...
TV SERIES
Cleveland.com

How to watch ‘TrollsTopia’ Season 5 on Peacock: Premiere date, cast, trailer

The “Trolls” are back, and better than ever in a new season, coming to Peacock Kids. “TrollsTopia” Season 5 premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Dec. 9. The kid-friendly series shows the characters going to school, fitting in with the “rocker” Troll crowd and learning valuable lessons along the way. Inspired by the beloved DreamWorks films, “TrollsTopia” picks up after the Trolls return to their land of magic.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

NBC unveils American Auto trailer

Ana Gasteyer stars as the CEO of a car company where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amid a rapidly changing industry. Superstore creator Justin Spitzer created American Auto, which will have a special preview on Dec. 13 ahead of its official premiere next year.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Four? Has the Amazon Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

An Amazon Prime Video period dramedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch. The story centers on Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Brosnahan), a wife and homemaker on New York City’s Upper West Side, in the late 1950s and early ’60s. After her husband, Joel (Zegen), leaves her, Midge discovers a talent for standup comedy and pursues her new dream. In the third season, Midge and Susie (Borstein) discover that life on tour with singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe (Shalhoub) embraces a new mission while Rose (Hinkle) learns she has talents of her own.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The Fall of the House of Usher adds 20 more cast members, including Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, T’Nia Miller and Zach Gilford

Creator Mike Flanagan tweeted out the 20 new cast members who will be joining Frank Langella, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Mark Hamill and Carl Lumbly on his Netflix Edgar Allen Poe-inspired limited series. As The Wrap notes, "new cast members also include Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, Katie Parker, Annabeth Gish, and just about everyone else Mike Flanagan knows."
TV SERIES
