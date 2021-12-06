Eurostar tests facial recognition system on London train station

This article deals with the Digi Yatra scheme and the concerns related to biometrics and facial recognition technology. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India are launching an ambitious scheme known as the Digi Yatra scheme. This scheme intends to facilitate paperless air travel by basing the identification of passengers at airports on facial recognition technology. Under the project, the idea is to create a paperless boarding system where passengers at airports need not show their physical tickets, boarding passes or physical ID cards, and instead, through a digital verification of their identity, they can proceed to board the aircraft, thereby significantly reducing the queues, waiting time and the processing time. This is said to enable hassle-free travel at Indian airports, and the government is looking to launch this ambitious project next year at small airports such as Varanasi, Pune and even at the Kolkata and Vijayawada airports.

