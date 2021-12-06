Eurostar tests facial recognition system on London train station
Eurostar is testing a new biometric facial recognition technology on passengers traveling from London’s St Pancras International station to continental Europe. The passengers will be given the opportunity to complete their pre-departure ticket and passport checks via the new biometric system, called the “SmartCheck” lane. Those who take this...
An Australian firm which claims to have a database of more than 10 billion facial images is facing a potential £17m fine over its handling of personal data in the UK. The Information Commissioner's Office said it had significant concerns about Clearview AI, whose facial recognition software is used by police forces.
Why elevators in train stations are different and how RL can optimise the overall service quality. Today’s urban life is out of imagination without the presence of elevators and the elevator controller algorithm has been well studied by different techniques including reinforcement learning [1]. A glance over the references gave the impression that the majority of studies has focused on elevators installed in high-rise buildings while those in train stations are barely discussed. Elevators in train stations, however, deserve their own attention because of their obvious difference from systems in buildings.
World-first for rail industry enables travelers to complete ticket and passport checks securely at home. iProov, the world leader in biometric face authentication technology, and Eurostar, the high-speed passenger rail service linking the UK with mainland Europe, have announced that their trial of a contactless fast-track service, SmartCheck, is now live.
Zoox Smart Data, a technology company specializing in consumer profiles and data analytics, has announced the launch of Zoox Pass, a new cloud-based service that combines big data and cutting-edge facial recognition technology. Integrated with Zoox’s big data profile technology, Zoox Pass offers hospitality industry professionals an efficient solution for...
This article deals with the Digi Yatra scheme and the concerns related to biometrics and facial recognition technology. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India are launching an ambitious scheme known as the Digi Yatra scheme. This scheme intends to facilitate paperless air travel by basing the identification of passengers at airports on facial recognition technology. Under the project, the idea is to create a paperless boarding system where passengers at airports need not show their physical tickets, boarding passes or physical ID cards, and instead, through a digital verification of their identity, they can proceed to board the aircraft, thereby significantly reducing the queues, waiting time and the processing time. This is said to enable hassle-free travel at Indian airports, and the government is looking to launch this ambitious project next year at small airports such as Varanasi, Pune and even at the Kolkata and Vijayawada airports.
Automation technology provider Elenium Automation has raised A$10m (US$7.1m) in growth capital for its biometric solution, Faceway. The recent capital raise was led by Thorney Investment Group along with existing investors NRMA and Acorn Capital. Manufactured in Australia, Faceway is designed to be scalable and affordable facial recognition technology that creates access passes from customers’ pictures. This technology enables secure, touchless access for passengers, without the need for them to use their phones or QR codes to check in.
In brief: Regulators are still struggling to craft rules and protocols for the use of facial recognition, but some regions are considering an outright ban on any automated, large-scale systems that use it. Still, that doesn't seem to stop companies like Clearview AI, who is now a few administrative fees away from being awarded a patent for its technology.
Macau’s police are using a public surveillance system frequently in criminal investigations, according to comments from the special administrative region’s Secretary for Security reported by Macau Business. The facial recognition portion of the system continues to expand, meanwhile. Secretary Wong Sio Chak told the Legislative Assembly that the ‘Eyes in...
