From its first days in power, the Biden administration has claimed the border crisis was created because they inherited a broken and dismantled immigration system. I have heard Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Alejandro Mayorkas all make this claim. They then added that it was due to climate change, violence and poverty. Most of these claims can be disproven by simply comparing the current situation to border operations during the Trump years.

