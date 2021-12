After ripping off six victories in a row, the New England Patriots are in a familiar spot in the AFC East standings, looking down on the rest of the division heading into Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo ended New England's title reign last season and was the odds-on favorite to repeat in 2021, but is sitting a half-game back. Buffalo is favored by 2.5 points at home, but in addition to betting the spread and total (41), there are also plenty of Bills vs. Patriots NFL player props to consider.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO