FX is scrapping "FX on Hulu" brand

 5 days ago
The "FX on Hulu" brand will be phased out as FX puts its "FX" brand...

Vulture

FX on Hulu Is Now Just FX (Including on Hulu)

After spending a little under two years gluing two brands together to debut shows like Y: The Last Man, Mrs. America, and Devs, the powers that be officially chucked the name FX on Hulu this week in favor of a shorter, cleaner “FX” logo. Don’t worry, this won’t affect your streaming binges of Reservation Dogs or American Crime Story — nothing’s changing but how many times you see a green Hulu logo on your screen — but it does represent a marketing shift for Disney-owned FX and for Hulu, which it owns a majority stake of. The press release, naturally, spun that the move “furthers the natural evolution of FX,” in the words of longtime boss John Landgraf, rather than serving as a clarifying backpedal to the brand’s main identity. It may be a streaming-wars retreat for Landgraf, who told Vulture last year that the partnership was sealed with a downright medieval exchange of branded cupcakes and donuts between FX and Hulu, but there’s no reason to mourn the loss. Under the auspices of Disney, FX plans to double its programming next year to 30 shows, 25 of which will be scripted — and most of which we can expect to appear on Hulu at one point or another. We do wonder when Disney plans its pivot to baked goods, though.
TV SERIES
‘FX on Hulu’ Shuttered, but FX is Still on Hulu

In a move that’s certain to confuse viewers throughout the spectrum, Disney has made the decision to shut down FX on Hulu. More specifically, Disney has shut down the brand name “FX on Hulu”. FX content will still be available on Hulu; they just won’t be calling it “FX on Hulu” anymore.
TV & VIDEOS
FX Unifies Branding Across All Platforms, Drops ‘FX On Hulu’ Moniker As It Ramps Up Output & Goes Global

FX is joining National Geographic as a singular brand across linear and streaming Disney platforms globally. Beginning this month, the “FX on Hulu” branding will be phased out, with FX programming — exclusive originals as well as next-day shows from the FX linear channels and library content — curated in the new “FX” hub on the streamer. Additionally, the FX mark will now move above the titles on every one of the network’s shows. (As seen for FX’s venerable comedy series, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, above.) The FX on Hulu hub was launched in March 2020. It became a streaming...
TV & VIDEOS
NEWS: Disney Eliminating ‘FX on Hulu’ and Introducing New Feature

Over the years, Disney has acquired a wide variety of franchises, and now has three different streaming services. In addition to Disney+ and ESPN+, the media giant also owns Hulu. Hulu is where Disney keeps its more “adult” programming, and soon they’ll be making a small branding change. According to...
BUSINESS
