Despite some disappointment this year, much of it the result of political variety, exchange traded funds like the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) continue gathering assets. For its part, ACES has seen year-to-date inflows of $300 million, representing a healthy percentage of the fund’s $1 billion in assets under management, according to Morningstar data. That puts ACES in the upper quartet of renewable energy ETFs, which is an accomplishment unto itself because ACES is the youngest member of that group at just three and a half years old.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO