ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Governor Hochul announces homeowner assistance fund

WHEC TV-10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY (WHEC) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that New York will be receiving more than a half-billion dollars to help homeowners struggling to pay their...

www.whec.com

Comments / 13

The Facts matter
4d ago

That Money has been there since the American rescue plan of last year!! Are these people kidding me?? who would be struggling over the pandemic? maybe the nurses or firefighters who quit because of their vaccine mandates??

Reply
4
Nellie Black
3d ago

I have an idea the State funds school taxes and takes them off the backs of homeowners. Also it would make funding schools equally throughout the state .

Reply(1)
3
Bill Williams
4d ago

More like money to give all the illegals she has allowed to come to NY. someone has to pay for their housing

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Fox News

Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins

Bryce Young didn't just meet the standard set by the star quarterbacks who preceded him at Alabama, he exceeded it. Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, making Alabama the fifth school with consecutive winners of college football's most prestigious player of the year award.
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whec#Homeowner Assistance Fund

Comments / 0

Community Policy