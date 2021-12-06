ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas police corral loose camel

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CK910_0dFY1qPV00
Camel on the loose captured. Police lasso camel that escaped in Bonner Springs, Kansas. (Bonner Springs Police Dept.)

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Police officers in Bonner Springs, Kansas, had an unusual assignment Sunday as they tracked down a camel on the loose, KCTV reported.

The camel made its way onto a highway and into neighborhoods before it was captured and reunited with its owners, the Kansas City Star reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zEiZ_0dFY1qPV00
Police use lasso to capture camel. Camel on the loose captured in Bonner Springs, Kan. (Bonner Springs )

On Facebook, the Bonner Springs Police Department posted pictures of the camel, and confirmed it took the department the better part of the day to catch up with the animal. The post concludes, “The camel was reunited with its owners and will go back to doing camel things.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

Florida homeowners association face fine after drugged geese drown

MIRAMAR, Fla. — A gaggle of geese met a tragic end after a South Florida homeowners association attempted to trap, sedate and euthanize them, authorities said. Ten of the geese drowned in a lake, and 15 others had to be euthanized, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Now, the homeowners association that ordered the removal of the birds could be facing a fine for a code violation.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Father accused of selling daughter to another man after girl gives birth, police say

BEAVER DAM, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of selling his juvenile daughter last year to a 20-year-old man. Kentucky State Police and social services launched an investigation last month after learning that the girl, whose age was not released, had given birth in March, police said Wednesday. They determined that the girl’s father sold her to a 20-year-old Beaver Dam man and that she had been living with the man ever since.
KENTUCKY STATE
WDBO

4 dead in US tornadoes, storms; roof collapse at Amazon

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — (AP) — Three people died in severe weather in Tennessee, one person died and several were injured in an apparent tornado at an Arkansas nursing home, and emergency crews in southern Illinois were responding to reports of workers trapped inside an Amazon warehouse after its roof collapsed from storm damage.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WDBO

Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

MAYFIELD, Ky. — (AP) — A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Bonner Springs, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Bonner Springs, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
WDBO

Kentucky governor: At least 70 people feared dead in storms

MAYFIELD, Ky. — (AP) — At least 70 people were feared dead in Kentucky after tornadoes and severe weather tore through multiple states and caused catastrophic damage. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference Saturday that the death toll may exceed 100. “This has been the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDBO

In storm's aftermath, Kentucky residents struggle with loss

MAYFIELD, Ky. — (AP) — Jarred Holmes was supposed to have been working inside a candle factory when it was ripped apart by a monstrous tornado that killed an untold number of employees and trapped many others under mounds of debris. But Holmes' fiancee had insisted he stay...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Camel#Kctv#The Kansas City Star#Cox Media Group
WDBO

Capitol rioters' social media posts influencing sentencings

For many rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, self-incriminating messages, photos and videos that they broadcast on social media before, during and after the insurrection are influencing even their criminal sentences. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson read aloud some of Russell Peterson's posts about...
PROTESTS
WDBO

Man trying to steal catalytic converter killed by falling car, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man died Wednesday while apparently trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car, WSOC-TV reported. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said they were called Wednesday evening to a report of a death at a home on West Unionville Indian Trail Road. Officials found a man dead under a Toyota Prius parked in the driveway.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
41K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy