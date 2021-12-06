‘AP Bio’ Canceled After Four Seasons at Peacock

Mike Flanagan announced 20 new additions to the cast of his and Trevor Macy’s upcoming Netflix limited series “The Fall of the House of Usher,” including Samantha Sloyan and Rahul Kohli.
Along with Sloyan and Kohli, new cast members include Henry Thomas, T’Nia Miller, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nuñez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, Robert Longstreet, Annabeth Gish and Igby Rigney. Character details for these actors have yet to be announced.
With the exception of Goodwin, Nuñez and Jun, each of the new additions have worked...
Comments / 0