ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Cimino announces retirement, to leave role as executive director of Assembly Majority Office

By Linda Doherty, N.J. Food Council
roi-nj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony “Skip” Cimino, the highly regarded executive director of the Assembly Majority Office, announced Monday that he is retiring, effective at the end of the year. Cimino, a former Democratic assemblyman (1988-92) who served in various roles in public and private life since, has served as executive director the past four...

www.roi-nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Recorder

Greenfield finance director announces plans to retire

GREENFIELD — After three years in the role, Finance Director Elizabeth Gilman has announced her plans to retire, effective Dec. 15. “I’ve witnessed these past few years all the tremendous effort put forth by councilors in an effort to promote positive change in Greenfield,” Gilman said at a recent City Council meeting. “I think when you look back on this period of time … you’ll see what a tremendous change took place, and for the good.
GREENFIELD, MA
pctonline.com

GPCA Announces Kelly McClendon as New Executive Director

NORCROSS, Ga. - The Georgia Pest Control Association announced Kelly McLendon as its newly appointed executive director. McClendon has more than 20 years of experience in association management. Before coming to GPCA, she worked for the Georgia Economic Developers Association, Georgia Pharmacy Association and the International Flight Services Association. She has held a variety of positions within associations, but said she is proudest of her successful membership campaigns, continuing education programs and fundraising.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
lasentinel.net

LA County Announces Executive Director Of Aging And Community Services

Los Angeles County announced today the appointment of Laura Trejo as Executive Director of Aging and Community Services under the Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services. Her appointment is a critical development in the Board of Supervisors’ plan to establish a separate Department of Aging and Community Services by fall 2022, WDACS officials said. At that time, the county also will establish a new department dedicated to economic and workforce development.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
New Jersey Globe

Cimino will retire as top Assembly Democratic staffer

Anthony (Skip) Cimino, whose institutional knowledge helped a new Speaker navigate statehouse politics during a frenzied and sometimes chaotic period during Gov. Phil Murphy’s first term, will retire as executive director of the Assembly Majority Office. He will be replaced by his current number two, Seth Hahn, the New Jersey...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
thecoastlandtimes.com

Outer Banks Hotline Board of Directors announces new executive director

The Outer Banks Hotline has announced that current board member Bronwyn K. Thornton has been named executive director. “Bronwyn Thornton has all the qualities needed to make Hotline better than ever. Her energy, business knowledge, education, and standing in the community make her the perfect fit,” expressed Judy Burnette, board chairperson.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Yuma Daily Sun

Retired MCAS officer named ADEQ deputy director

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has named Carlos Rascon to the Executive Leadership Team as the new deputy director of operational excellence. A retired U.S. Marine Corps major and decorated F-18 fighter pilot veteran, Rascon served as the executive officer at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Headquarters Squadron, where he managed more than 300 employees. He served tours of duty in Iraq and Kosovo.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Coughlin
longfellownokomismessenger.com

LCC hires new executive director

Rachel Boeke is the new executive director of the Longfellow Community Council. She follows interim director Amy Brugh. Longtime executive director Melanie Majors left in June 2021. The LCC has moved out of its offices at 2727 26th Ave S. and is operating remotely. Learn more about Boeke in an upcoming feature story in the Messenger. Citizens can help guide the work of LCC's new Equitable Housing Committee. The EHC is working to identify what issues related to housing in Greater Longfellow to focus on. Talk about the housing issues you have experienced or witnessed in the neighborhood, and be given a link to enter a drawing to win a $25 Holiday Gas Station gift card.
POLITICS
independentnews.com

Downtown Livermore Inc. Executive Director Rachel Snedecor Set to Leave After 21 Years

Rachel Snedecor, executive director of Livermore Downtown Inc. (LDI), is stepping down from her position after 21 years of leading the organization, effective Feb. 28. During her time with LDI, Snedcor has completed dozens of improvement projects in the downtown area and led the charge in enlivening the event calendar, attracting residents from all over the Tri-Valley to activities like dining experiences and “Witches Night Out.” No replacement has been hired, but LDI hopes to have someone in place by the end of January so there is time for Snedecor to help train her replacement.
LIVERMORE, CA
farmvilleherald.com

Napier appointed executive director

The South Central Workforce Development Board (SCWDB) and Chief Local Elected Officials voted Friday, Nov. 19, to name Terra Napier as executive director. Napier will officially begin her new role Dec. 1. “I am thankful for the opportunity to serve the region in this role. I believe my years of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Legislature#Democratic#Amo
mesquite-news.com

Executive director leaves post as Military Affairs leader

Once a Marine, always a Marine. Once a Jaguar, always a Jaguar. These are words that Texas A&M University-San Antonio’s Richard Delgado Jr. lives by. Delgado was A&M-San Antonio’s executive director of military affairs and strategic initiatives for the division of student success and engagement. He also served for 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. Delgado graduated in 2010 from A&M-San Antonio with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. As a student, he was president of SGA from 2009-2010.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
1380kcim.com

The New Executive Director Of The Carroll Chamber And CADC Is Humbled By Support As She Begins New Role This Week

The new Executive Director of the Carroll Chamber of Commerce and Carroll Area Development Corporation (CADC), Kimberly Tiefenthaler, will be officially stepping into the role this week. She has, however, already sent out a big, heartfelt thank you to all of those who sent her messages, cards, letters and emails offering their congratulations and support. “It has been both wonderful and humbling,” Tiefenthaler writes. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve our community in this way.” She also thanks the Chamber staff who have worked diligently to keep things running smoothly during the transition. Tiefenthaler adds the appreciation she feels extends beyond those Chamber walls and as we enter the Christmas season, she thinks of how blessed we all are. There is always work to be done, she says, but it has taken and will continue to take everyone in Carroll and Carroll County working together and continuing to sacrifice their time to keep the community and county strong.
CARROLL, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Taylor Gage stepping down from governor's office, named executive director of Nebraska GOP

LINCOLN – A notable member of Gov. Pete Ricketts' team is leaving government, according to a press release issued by the governor's office Friday. Taylor Gage, who served as an advisor to Ricketts prior to his election to office, and has most recently served as the governor's director of strategic communications, is stepping down from his current role, the press release stated. The departure was confirmed in a separate email from Gage shortly afterward.
NEBRASKA STATE
nrcolumbus.com

Columbus elections director to retire

After more than 15 years in office, Columbus County Board of Elections Director Carla Strickland plans to retire from her position. County Attorney Amanda Prince confirmed Friday afternoon that Strickland is still employed with the county, but “She gave us permission to advertise for her position due to a future date for retirement.” The position was listed Friday on the county’s “job openings” website.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
kentuckytoday.com

YMCA youth group, secretary of state partner on poll worker recruitment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams and the Kentucky YMCA Youth Association announced a new partnership on Wednesday to promote poll worker recruitment and voter registration among young people. “We can’t have an election without election workers,” Adams said. “Our base of volunteer poll workers is...
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy