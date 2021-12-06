ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Taylor Calls Early ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Casting ‘Utter S—’

By Bryan Rolli
 6 days ago
Queen’s Roger Taylor is mincing no words in his assessment of Sacha Baron Cohen, who was originally cast to portray Freddie Mercury in the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Guitarist Brian May confirmed that Cohen had been selected to play Mercury when the Oscar-winning film was announced in 2010. The Borat star...

Queen’s Roger Taylor Slams Sacha Baron Cohen

Queen drummer Roger Taylor remains convinced the band made the right decision in canning Sacha Baron Cohen from their Bohemian Rhapsody biopic and choosing Oscar winner Rami Malek. Taylor told Classic Rock magazine, “Everything resulting from the film was just so positive. It was fantastic. I think he would have...
Roger Taylor on Sacha Baron Cohen playing Freddie Mercury: “I think he would have been utter shit”

One of the big “what ifs” in recent movie history is when Sacha Baron Cohen almost played Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The actor was attached to the project from 2010 but pulled out three years later, claiming that Roger Taylor and Brian May “wanted to protect their legacy as a band” rather than make a proper biopic about Mercury’s life.
Queen's Roger Taylor Addressed George Michael Rumors 2021 In Review

Queen drummer Roger Taylor addressed rumors that the legendary band considered recruiting George Michael as their new frontman following the death of Freddie Mercury, which became a top 21 story from February 2021. Taylor was asked about the rumors by Classic Rock Magazine and implied that the band never really...
Review: In 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Rami Malek Gives a Championship Performance as the Great Queen Frontman Freddie Mercury

"Bohemian Rhapsody" -- which recounts the life of the late Queen singer Freddie Mercury, played by Rami Malek -- is pretty wonderful in several ways, but it's also a museum of ancient biopic cliches. For example, we see the young Freddie-to-be, an immigrant kid from Zanzibar named Farrokh Bulsara, at his parents' London home, where he lives. You've met these parents before. Dad (Ace Bhatti) is an old-world kind of guy who disapproves of this rock & roll music his son is so into, and the late-night life it engenders. However, Freddie's mom (Meneka Das) is an optimist. When her young nightcrawler says he's going "out with friends" again, she asks, hopefully, "A girl?" "Maaahhm," he whines.
Queen Spotlight Roger Taylor Drum Solos On 50th Anniversary Series

(hennemusic) Queen put a spotlight on Roger Taylor's drum solos on latest episode of the band's 50th anniversary video series The Greatest. Roger's distinctive drumming has always been an integral part of the Queen recording process, whether it be providing a subtle yet solid rhythm, or taking centre stage in songs such as his 1975 "A Night At The Opera" track, "I'm In Love With My Car."
‘General Hospital’ actress Bergen Williams dead at 62

Laura Lynn “Bergen” Williams, known for playing Big Alice Gunderson on “General Hospital,” has died. She was 62. The soap opera star passed away after a battle with Wilson’s disease, a rare, inherited condition that causes copper to accumulate in vital organs including the brain. While treatable if diagnosed early, the disease can cause liver failure, kidney problems and death.
Review: A Neapolitan rhapsody in ‘The Hand of God’

Paolo Sorrentino’s films can be overwrought, grotesque and uneven but they are rarely not alive. His latest, “The Hand of God,” is a catalog of wonders — of miracles both banal and eternal. The glittering night vista of the Naples harbor. The soft thump of a motorboat across the water. The naked body of a beautiful woman sunbathing.
Francis Ford Coppola’s Utterly Massive Notebook for ‘The Godfather’

The fact that material related to “The Godfather” franchise keeps popping up throughout the movie-verse to this very day is a testament to its absolute brilliance and enduring legacy. Just a couple of months ago Metaflix posted a great visual aid depicting the Coppola family tree. It shows that “The...
With its casting call, the 'Wicked' movie has to cast a wheelchair user as Nessarose

Last week, the casting team behind the upcoming Wicked movie put out a casting call for the role of Nessarose. In addition to other character descriptions such as age range and openness to any ethnicity, the casting notice also encouraged performers who are wheelchair users to submit for the role as well. The notice is listed below.
