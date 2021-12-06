Top 40 Singer-Songwriter Albums

For the first time ever, I got a reminder e-mail from Axl that my year-end list was due. I had forgotten! Historically, I never forget my year-end list. I usually spend weeks perfecting it, agonizing over each album and word and lyrics to quote and then hand it in days early. I suppose having two kids has really pushed me over the edge because I had to make this quickly and use pure instinct. But please know, this list is still close to my heart and always will be. And so is the entire MetalSucks community! MetalGF may be on her way to middle age, married for almost ten years to Vince with a 9:30pm bedtime, a new rural lifestyle and unbelievably great hair but I will always be your loving, loyal, pop-music adoring girlfriend! Forever young, forever metal, forever GF.
