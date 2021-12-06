Top 40 Singer-Songwriter Albums

I'm delighted to announce that my album It Happens Like That is now available on all streaming platforms. Gershwin once said that in order to get to a good song he had to go through twelve bad songs. I haven't exactly counted my ratio but I can tell you that I have allowed only my “good songs" to make it to this collection. I hope that you'll agree. Writing a song is a special kind of craft in which one must find the perfect intersection where the heart and the mind meet. At least this is the way I try to write. This album is a true labor of love. I was incredibly lucky to work on it with my musical idol, a living legend of the jazz world and someone I have admired and dreamed of collaborating with for years—Gil Goldstein. He arranged all the songs exquisitely and produced the entire album all while dispelling the myth that one should never work with his idols and heroes for he'd end up disappointed. Working with Gil has been pure joy and the biggest privilege of my life. In addition to Gil I'd like to thank all the wonderful musicians who worked on this project for their unique and beautiful contributions: Ulysses Owens, Jr., Yasushi Nakamura, Steve Cardenas, Rit Xu, Cafe Da Silva, Michael Davis, David Gould, Kathleen Nester, Sheryl Ann Henze, Stuart Mack and CJ Camerieri. A giant thank you to Steve Rodby!

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO