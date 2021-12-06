ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Top 40 Singer-Songwriter Albums

By Ultimate Classic Rock Staff
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before the Beatles, most of the hit songs that appeared on weekly music charts weren't written by the same people who sung them. It wasn't even until the '60s that the majority of artists started writing down their personal feelings and experiences. For some artists, songwriting came as naturally...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Related
editorials24.com

Influential Reggae Producer, Bassist Was 68 – Editorials24

Robbie Shakespeare, whose influential work as a bassist and record producer saw him nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, has died at the age of 68. He died at a hospital in Florida, according to news reports, where he was recently undergoing surgery related to his kidneys. The Jamaican artist was...
MUSIC
Charleston City Paper

Singer-songwriter Sarah Summer finds catharsis in creation

“For me, music is therapy,” said folk singer/guitarist and former Charlestonian Sarah Summer. “It’s a way to triumph over any darkness that may set in.”. This feeling is evident upon listening to Summer’s brand of DIY femme folk, particularly her most recent EP, Belly of the Beast, which she created as a means of coping with a harrowing life experience.
CHARLESTON, SC
guitargirlmag.com

Country & Soul Singer-Songwriter Cameron DuBois Continues To Uplift On Ambitious Dually Arranged Single “The Light”

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Country and soul singer-songwriter Cameron DuBois’ unique artistry is solidified on a new single project called “The Light,” which the Alabamian songstress composed in two separate arrangements. On Friday, November 26 she’ll release the original up-tempo guitar version of the song across all digital platforms (linktr.ee/CameronDuBois), and teasing today with a new lyric video released on her YouTube. The new song came from some recording sessions DuBois had with hit-making producer Bill McDermott (Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, George Strait) at OmniSound Studios in Nashville.
MONTGOMERY, AL
metalinjection

Max Heilman's Top 10 Albums Of 2021

For all the insanity that was 2021, we did get some awesome music out of it. Once again, I'm totally overwhelmed by the prospect of choosing the albums that really took the cake for me. Full disclosure, my preferred styles of metal polarize between melodic atmosphere and progressive brutality, with a bit of accessibility to piss off the gatekeepers. My taste centers on liking what I like, when I like what I like.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Clive Davis
Person
Joni Mitchell
societyofrock.com

Don McLean Salutes Taylor Swift Calls Her ‘great singer-songwriter’

Don McLean accepted defeat after singer-songwriter Taylor Swift surpasses his “American Pie” record for the longest song to be in the Billboards 100 charts. Taylor Swift recently released her recent hit “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” that clocked in at exactly 10 minutes and 13 seconds while American Pie was 8 minutes and 42 seconds in length.
MUSIC
Pepperdine Graphic

Singer-Songwriter Leilani Frailich Makes Multilingual Music

From English to Spanish to Italian to French to Arabic — switching between five languages might be tough for some, but for first-year Leilani Frailich, these languages inspire creativity. Frailich is a Political Science and Psychology double major on the pre-law track, who grew up speaking both Spanish and English....
MUSIC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Singer Songwriter Autumn Knight Drops New Holiday Song: Christmas Without You

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nashville-based Pop Singer Songwriter Autumn Knight releases 1st Holiday Duet with life partner, bass player/collaborator Hovland. They met in Gospel Choir while attending Berklee College of Music. Having lost both her mother and father in her 20's, Autumn reflects on a nostalgic sentimental Christmas season without her parents. "This is my first recorded holiday song — a double entendres about the Holidays with and without our loved ones," says Knight. "I wanted to create a song that captures the Christmas spirit for all — on earth and in eternity."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top 40#Singer Songwriter#Beatles
SuncoastPost

Award-winning Singer-Songwriter Tim Grimm to Perform at Fogartyville

Tim Grimm is a bit of a Renaissance man in the performing arts world. He has for the past 20 years, blended his love for songwriting, travel, and the storytelling of acting (theatre, film and television). His most recent recording- GONE, was released in March 2021 and debuted at #1 Folk album for the month. Its title song was released as a single in October, ’20 and ended up the #1 most played song on Folk radio for the year. Tim Grimm will perform at the Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center on Sunday, December 5 at 7pm. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.
MUSIC
theaquarian.com

On The Record: Cat Stevens, Lucinda Williams, & Joe Grushecky

A 50th-Anniversary Edition of Cat Stevens’ Teaser and the Firecat. Last year’s holiday season witnessed the release of massive 50th-anniversary editions of Cat Stevens’s Mona Bone Jakon and Tea for the Tillerman, both of which originally appeared in 1970. Now comes an equally hefty box set to mark the golden anniversary of Teaser and the Firecat, the 1971 follow-up to those LPs. Even more popular than Tillerman, the multi-platinum Teaser made it all the way to number two on the U.S. charts and spawned three hit singles.
MUSIC
weisradio.com

WEIS Radio Welcomes Nashville Singer/Songwriter Josiah Siska to the Studios

When it comes to singer/songwriter Josiah Siska – the key word is “exuberance,” and he brought happiness, heart, and soul to the WEIS Radio studios Thursday afternoon, as he joined our own Karli Morgan for an upbeat visit filled with stories, live performances and fun facts, including the story behind his audition for American IdoL.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

MetalGF’s Top 8 Albums of 2021

For the first time ever, I got a reminder e-mail from Axl that my year-end list was due. I had forgotten! Historically, I never forget my year-end list. I usually spend weeks perfecting it, agonizing over each album and word and lyrics to quote and then hand it in days early. I suppose having two kids has really pushed me over the edge because I had to make this quickly and use pure instinct. But please know, this list is still close to my heart and always will be. And so is the entire MetalSucks community! MetalGF may be on her way to middle age, married for almost ten years to Vince with a 9:30pm bedtime, a new rural lifestyle and unbelievably great hair but I will always be your loving, loyal, pop-music adoring girlfriend! Forever young, forever metal, forever GF.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
allaboutjazz.com

Singer/Songwriter Katherine Kostoff Debut Release 'It Happens Like That' - Arranged And Produced By Gil Goldstein And Co-Produced By Steve Rodby

I'm delighted to announce that my album It Happens Like That is now available on all streaming platforms. Gershwin once said that in order to get to a good song he had to go through twelve bad songs. I haven't exactly counted my ratio but I can tell you that I have allowed only my “good songs" to make it to this collection. I hope that you'll agree. Writing a song is a special kind of craft in which one must find the perfect intersection where the heart and the mind meet. At least this is the way I try to write. This album is a true labor of love. I was incredibly lucky to work on it with my musical idol, a living legend of the jazz world and someone I have admired and dreamed of collaborating with for years—Gil Goldstein. He arranged all the songs exquisitely and produced the entire album all while dispelling the myth that one should never work with his idols and heroes for he'd end up disappointed. Working with Gil has been pure joy and the biggest privilege of my life. In addition to Gil I'd like to thank all the wonderful musicians who worked on this project for their unique and beautiful contributions: Ulysses Owens, Jr., Yasushi Nakamura, Steve Cardenas, Rit Xu, Cafe Da Silva, Michael Davis, David Gould, Kathleen Nester, Sheryl Ann Henze, Stuart Mack and CJ Camerieri. A giant thank you to Steve Rodby!
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

EFYD Premiere New Album

EFYD announced the release of their debut full-length studio album by Italian Oldschool Death Metal band. It is not an album of sound interlacing of guitars and voices, but rather a place, where each song develops its own pace. The album is full of emotions and sensations in excruciating agony.
ROCK MUSIC
The Ringer

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: The Making of “Smooth” and the Remaking of Santana

Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? On our show 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s, Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla embarks on a quest to answer those questions, one track at a time. Follow and listen for free exclusively on Spotify. Below is an excerpt from Episode 53, which explores Santana’s supernova return to chart dominance, the Rob Thomas–assisted “Smooth.”
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy