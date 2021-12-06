ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men's Hockey Heads to Boston College for Tuesday Night Tilt Against the Eagles

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (3-7-0, 3-5-0 ECAC) hit the road for a non-conference game against the Boston College Eagles (7-5-2, 5-3-1 HEA) Tuesday night at Conte Forum. Tomorrow night's game is set to begin at 7 p.m. and will air and stream on NESN. SCOUTING THE BEARS....

