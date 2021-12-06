Watch live here: AccuWeather NOW

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

 2 days ago
All things weather, 24 hours a day.

Tune in above to AccuWeather's video streaming product called AccuWeather NOW. The streaming platform features 24 hours of continuous daily programming, dedicated to all things weather, including extreme and natural events, global forecasts, climate and weather-related long- and short-form documentaries from across the U.S. and around the world.

This week's AccuWeather NOW programming highlights

Tuesday 8 p.m.: Weather news reporter Sarah Gisriel visits the National Christmas Tree. She’ll talk to visitors who are enjoying the holiday site.

Wednesday 8 p.m.: Adam Del Rosso interviews a pulmonologist, Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, who is an expert on asthma. They will discuss how cold weather can worsen symptoms and what sufferers need to know during the colder season.

All week: Holiday greetings from our AccuWeather network meteorologists and weather news reporters.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

