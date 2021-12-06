Dodgeball tourney to take place Jan. 22

A dodgeball tournament will be taking place in January.

Dustin Kemp announced that the Grady County Dodgeball tournament will take place Jan. 22. According to Kemp, the tournament will take place at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma next month.

According to Kemp, there will be a division for those 17 and younger and a division for anyone 18 and over. He stated that there will be more than $1,000 in prizes given away, and that there will be “door prizes” to go along with food being available.

Kemp said he hopes the event will bring even more “excitement” to Chickasha.