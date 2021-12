Thomas Frank has questioned the importance of experience as his Brentford side continue to adapt to life in the top flight when they face Everton on Sunday.Frank may have good cause to downplay longevity as he prepares to come up Rafael Benitez who celebrated his 1,0000 game as a manager just one week after the Dane took charge of Brentford in December 2016.Frank is a huge admirer of Benitez, whom he rates as “one of the best in the world” despite his recent travails on Merseyside, but believes that on the pitch the gulf in Premier League minutes will...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO