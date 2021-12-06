ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millikin University names RJ Podeschi dean of the Tabor School of Business

By Drew Hadden
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 6, 2021 – Millikin University President Dr. Jim Reynolds announced that RJ Podeschi has been named permanent dean of the Tabor School of Business, effective immediately. Prior to becoming permanent dean, RJ Podeschi served as interim dean of the Tabor School of Business beginning in Aug. 2021. Previously,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
