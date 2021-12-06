ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Estates: MacKenzie Scott and the Future of Giving

By David H. Lenok
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a 4% stake in Amazon, MacKenzie Scott, formerly MacKenzie Bezos, is the third wealthiest woman in the United States. In this episode, David Lenok is joined by Richard Peck, vice...

MacKenzie Scott is done announcing how many billions she’s given away—at least for now

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. MacKenzie Scott is done announcing how many billions of dollars she's given away—at least for now. The billionaire, whose $59 billion fortune comes from the Amazon shares she retained during her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, believes people have been too fixated on the numbers, versus focusing on the organizations she's supported.
5 Female Celebrities Earning Big from Their Real Estate Investments

The entertainment business is becoming volatile. It swings between making hits and rising to stardom, and facing financial struggles once their moment of fame disappears. Female celebrities are therefore looking for alternative ways to invest their fortunes. For some of them, real estate is slowly proving to be a profitable...
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Drops New Swimsuit Pic From ‘Restoring’ Beach Trip

Most fans know that Danielle Colby works with Mike Wolfe on American Pickers. She also helps him run his Antique Archaeology stores. The show and flagship store are based in Iowa. So, Dani has a massive commute to work. Currently, she lives in Puerto Rico. So, she has to make a huge trip just to go to work. However, she doesn’t always stay in one place. In fact, Dani’s work on the show often keeps her on the road. As a result, when she gets some time off, she’s exhausted and needs to find ways to restore herself mentally.
OMG, Meghan Just Revealed Archie And Lili's Adorable Halloween Costumes

On Thursday, Nov. 18, Meghan Markle made her first daytime talk show appearance since becoming a royal. She appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she talked about her days as an up-and-coming actor, as well as her current life in California living with her husband, Prince Harry, plus their two-year-old son, Archie, and five-month-old daughter, Lili. She discussed what it was like celebrating Halloween this year with her family and what her children dressed up as. You’ll melt when you hear their costumes because they couldn’t be any cuter.
See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Paul MacNeill Suffers Tragic Loss After Filming

After filming his episode of My 600-Lb. Life, Paul MacNeill suffered a tragic loss. In a Facebook Live video updating his friends and family members on his weight loss progress, he also revealed someone dear to him had passed away. According to Paul MacNeill, he was dealing with the tragic death of his father Thomas. Now, Paul MacNeill’s Facebook profile is pretty locked down, so he didn’t provide any details on how or when exactly his father Thomas passed away.
Sister, Sister’s Marques Houston and Wife Miya Dickey Welcome Their 1st Baby

This Sister, Sister star is now a father! Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey, welcomed daughter Zara on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, gushed to Us on Wednesday, December 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”
Arlene Dahl, Screen Star Turned Cosmetics Entrepreneur, Dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, known as a gorgeous red-haired Hollywood beauty in the 1940s-50s, has died at 96. Later in her career, she became an entrepreneur, establishing herself in the cosmetics and fragrance industries, even launching her own fragrance, Dahlia. It was with the development of this fragrance that she met Marc...
