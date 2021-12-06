ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Violations

Possibly drunken man flees hit and run Friday

By NEWS RECORD STAFF
Gillette News Record
 2 days ago

A possibly drunken man fled the scene of an accident on foot Friday afternoon...

WANE-TV

Drunken driver of stolen semi crashes into two cars and flees scene, 30-mile pursuit ends in arrest

TIPPECANOE COUNTY- A police pursuit ended in the arrest of a drunk driver after he crashed a stolen semi into two cars and drove away from the scene. Just after midnight Saturday morning, Indiana State Police Radio Region 1 Dispatch received a 911 call that a semi-truck hit two vehicles and left the scene of a crash on State Road 25 near County Road 900 East.
INDIANA STATE
KMJ

Family Wants Justice for Man Killed in Hit and Run

OAKHURST, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A family says they want justice for the death of Eben Hammond, a man who was hit and killed by a driver just before midnight on July 7. The collision took place near Road 427 and Elliot in Oakhurst. Those close to Hammond have raised $9,000...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Hit-and-run collision in College Place leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A Walla Walla man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in College Place on Friday, police said. Brian Davis, 51, of Walla Walla was riding a motorized scooter when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, College Place Police Department said. The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Southeast Larch Avenue and Southeast Sixth Street.
wsau.com

Man In Custody In Lincoln County Hit & Run

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A man is in custody have car-pedestrian hit & run on Sunday night in Lincoln County. The incident happened on Hwy 17 near Hwy X around 6:30 pm. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department a 37 year old man got out of his car to tell another driver he was driving to close. The 49 year old driver of the other vehicle then hit the 37 year old while driving around his car. The man was injured and taken to the hosptial with non-life threatening injuries.
FingerLakes1.com

Man arrested after hit and run in Williamson

State Police have arrested a man after a hit and run accident in Williamson. Angel Garcia, whose name and hometown were not released, has been charged with DWI. Investigators say his blood alcohol content was .29%, over three times the legal limit. The accident happened Saturday near the intersection of...
WILLIAMSON, NY
skooknews.com

St. Clair Man Charged for Hit and Run Involving Juvenile Pedestrian in Pottsville

Pottsville Police have charged a St. Clair Man for a hit and run last month in the city that injured a juvenile. According to the Pottsville Police, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, Pottsville Police Detective Joseph Welsh filed a criminal complaint with Magisterial District Judge Reiley charging Fred Anthony Yeastedt, 38, of St. Clair with Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Accidents Involving Death or Personal injury, Driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, Failure to yield right of way to pedestrians, Careless Driving, Reckless Driving and traffic control signal violations.
POTTSVILLE, PA
tomahawkleader.com

One man injured, another arrested after hit-and-run in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY – A man is in custody and facing charges after injuring another man in a hit-and-run in Lincoln County on Sunday, Nov. 28. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:23 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run involving one vehicle and one pedestrian on State Rd. 17 near County Hwy. X. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a male, age 37, had stopped his vehicle on State Rd. 17 and exited the vehicle to speak to the driver of the vehicle behind him “for driving too close to his vehicle.” The driver of the second vehicle was a male, age 49.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wvua23.com

Man hit by 18-wheeler while running from police will face charges

A man police said was running from a traffic stop when he got hit by an 18-wheeler will be facing charges, Tuscaloosa Police said Wednesday. The 26-year-old man from Gallion, who police have not yet identified, was running from a traffic stop on Interstate 20/59, just west of the Interstate 359 junction Tuesday night.
14news.com

Officers: Police looking for man involved in hit & run in Mt. Carmel

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Officers with the Mt. Carmel Police Department are searching for a man involved in a hit and run incident that happened over the weekend. Officials say a man was driving a black Ford F350 and caused a wreck with three other vehicles at Ninth and Market Street Saturday afternoon.
WOLF

Man arrested for hitting a juvenile and fleeing the scene in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WOLF) — Pottsville Bureau of Police arrested and charged a St. Clair man for his involvement in a juvenile being struck by a vehicle and fleeing the scene. 38-year-old Fred Anthony Yeastedt has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, failure to yield right of way to pedestrians, careless driving, reckless driving, and traffic control signal violations.
POTTSVILLE, PA
YourCentralValley.com

Man hit by stray bullet, child pushed and injured by fleeing suspect during shootout in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after he was hit by a ricochet bullet during a shootout in Fresno on Monday afternoon, according to Fresno Police officials. Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to Holt and Fairmont avenues after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected shots had been fired in the area. When officers arrived, […]
FRESNO, CA
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man arrested after allegedly hitting police officer with car in Marengo while trying to flee

A police officer suffered injuries after he was hit by a car while trying to arrest a man on Thanksgiving Day in Marengo, court records show. Robert A. Burrow, 20, of the 3600 block of River Road in Sterling, was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, three counts of resisting a peace officer and fleeing to elude an officer.
MARENGO, IL
calexicochronicle.com

Unidentified Man Killed in I-8 Hit and Run in East County

FELICITY — A man found dead on the side of westbound Interstate 8 between Sidewinder and Ogilby roads in eastern Imperial County was the victim of a hit and run, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details about the deceased pedestrian and the hit-and-run itself that occurred on Saturday morning,...
wlds.com

JPD Investigating Friday Night Hit and Run

Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit and run accident from overnight. At approximately 11:15 pm, police were called to the intersection of Washington and Mauvaisterre streets on a report of a hit and run. According to a police report, 56-year-old Lorna M. Day of the 800 block of Routt Street...

