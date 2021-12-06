Possibly drunken man flees hit and run Friday

LINCOLN COUNTY – A man is in custody and facing charges after injuring another man in a hit-and-run in Lincoln County on Sunday, Nov. 28. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:23 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run involving one vehicle and one pedestrian on State Rd. 17 near County Hwy. X. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a male, age 37, had stopped his vehicle on State Rd. 17 and exited the vehicle to speak to the driver of the vehicle behind him “for driving too close to his vehicle.” The driver of the second vehicle was a male, age 49.

