Possibly drunken man flees hit and run Friday

Pottsville Police have charged a St. Clair Man for a hit and run last month in the city that injured a juvenile. According to the Pottsville Police, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, Pottsville Police Detective Joseph Welsh filed a criminal complaint with Magisterial District Judge Reiley charging Fred Anthony Yeastedt, 38, of St. Clair with Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Accidents Involving Death or Personal injury, Driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, Failure to yield right of way to pedestrians, Careless Driving, Reckless Driving and traffic control signal violations.
