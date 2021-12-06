ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WATCH: Fire breaks out in Arrowhead parking lot, no one injured

By Juan Cisneros
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjBA5_0dFXzJlK00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department said no one was hurt after grass fires started in the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot after Sunday night’s game.

The fire department said they are not sure how, but fires started in two different spots and the high winds were helping fuel the fire.

“We prepare, train, and plan for many different scenarios like this one,” Jason Spreitzer, spokesperson for KCFD, said. “Our crews quickly addressed the fire and extinguished it. No injuries were reported.”

Winds reached over 20 miles per hour in the later hours of Sunday night after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 22-9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Topeka house fire causes $25,000 worth of damage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire in east Topeka caused $25,000 worth of damage Thursday afternoon. Topeka Fire Department crews responded to the fire shortly after 4 p.m. on Dec. 9 at 2520 SE Virginia Ave. in Topeka. When they arrived on the scene, they found fire and smoke coming from the back of the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia man t-boned on Kansas Turnpike attempting to make u-turn

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Sirens blaring at 2:40 a.m. Friday in Emporia were headed to the Kansas Turnpike to help with a crash that sent a 75-year-old man to the hospital. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 75-year-old man from Emporia was attempting to turn through the break in the barrier wall when his 2003 […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Plane crashes in southern Kansas, takes out nearby power lines

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A small plane has crashed down in Reno County, just southwest of Hutchinson at South Partridge Road and West Morgan Avenue. Reno County Dispatch received a call reporting the crash around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 40-year-old man was flying an Ultralight aircraft, and […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Metal debris causes multiple blowouts on Kansas highway

WABAUNSEE COUNTY KS (KSNT) – A metal piece of debris on the highway caused several motorists to have their tires blown out on Wednesday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol officers at the scene, seven vehicles, including a semi-truck, were forced to stop after running over a large piece of metal debris in the road […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Chiefs to suspend mask mandates inside Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) —The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday they will no longer require masks inside of Arrowhead Stadium. The decision comes as the mask ordinance put in place by the Kansas City Health Department expired on Dec. 2. The Chiefs are still encouraging masks, however, per the Kansas City Health Department’s recommendation. […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrowhead#Weather#Broncos#Accident#Kcfd#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

KSNT News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy