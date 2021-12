Still don't have your Christmas tree yet? If you're looking for a real one but can't afford it, there are some free trees available in Central New York. Buttenschon Tree Farm donated several Christmas Trees to the Salvation Army in Utica and they are available for anyone who needs one. There are no forms to fill out. No phone calls to make. Just show up, pick it up and take it home.

UTICA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO