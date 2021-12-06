ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory Burch Has So Many Luxe Gifts Up for Grabs — See Our Favorites

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
We’re getting down to the wire when it comes to holiday shopping. There are just a few weeks left to score the absolute perfect presents and cross off everyone off your list! Naturally, we’re also shopping for ourselves at the same time. ‘Tis the season — we totally deserve it! Of course, if we can save some money along the way, what’s better than that?

Today, we’re heading to straight to Tory Burch to see what new markdowns they have in store for Us. Interested? Of course you are. Check out the shoes and bags that we currently have our eyes on below — if you like what you see, act fast before these pieces are completely sold out!

These Shearling Slide Sandals

Miller Cloud Shearling Tory Burch

The plush shearling soles on these Miller sandals are a dream for anyone who runs cold! Plus, your feet will feel like they’re walking on clouds when you wear them. Legendary!

This Quilted Shoulder Bag

Kira Chevron Glazed Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch

This is the type of bag that you can wear with anything — from a sweatsuit to an elegant cocktail dress! A true fashion investment is always a good idea, and this quilted option is the queen.

Get the Kira Chevron Glazed Convertible Shoulder Bag (originally $578) on sale for just $349 at Tory Burch!

These Cozy Mules

Tory Charm Shearling Mule Tory Burch

If you want to keep wearing slide shoes in the fall and winter, these are the cream of the crop! They’re lined with warm shearling that will leave your feet feeling nice and toasty.

This Cute Patchwork Purse

Kira Patchwork Small Camera Bag Tory Burch

The different colors on this bag might seem out there at first glance, but they actually work so well together! Even if you’re wearing an outfit that’s as simple as black leggings and a solid sweater, adding this bag will punch it up.

Get the Kira Patchwork Small Camera Bag (originally $428) on sale for just $259 at Tory Burch!

These Fab Over-The-Knee Boots

Gigi 25MM Over-the-Knee Boot Tory Burch

These boots go all the way up to the knee for a dramatic statement that we would team with our favorite sweater dresses!

Get the Gigi 25MM Over-the-Knee Boot (originally $628) on sale for just $309 at Tory Burch!

This Bright Compact Purse

Kira Quilted Small Satchel Tory Burch

This adorable bag is just the right size to carry for dinner or brunch with friends!

Get the Kira Quilted Small Satchel in Beeswax (originally $598) on sale for just $359 at Tory Burch!

This Roomy Convertible Purse

Miller Color-Blocked Small Classic Shoulder Bag Tory Burch

We adore the two-tone neutral design of this chic shoulder bag, and it even comes with a longer strap so you can turn it into a crossbody!

Get the Miller Color-Blocked Small Classic Shoulder Bag (originally $478) on sale for just $289 at Tory Burch!

Looking for more? Check out all of the latest markdowns happening now at Tory Burch here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

