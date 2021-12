'The Heartbeat of Iran' is a new book by award-winning journalist Tara Kangarlou. It features a collection of 24 stories of everyday Iranians living inside their homeland – from the story of a transgender woman in Tehran, to the country's first female race car driver, or a blind environmental activist in the country's poorest state of Sistan and Baluchestan – each chapter is a heartfelt journey into the diversity of beliefs, struggles, and complexities of life in today's Iran.

