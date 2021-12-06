ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Amy Halterman Reveals Generational Family Illness

 5 days ago
Amy Halterman made a pretty big reveal during tonight’s episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters regarding a generational family illness that plagues her family true. What illness is she talking about? Does she also have this illness? Keep reading for all the details. Warning: Spoilers from tonight’s episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters....

michelle
3d ago

I am tired of her, and her sister, they over eat and use it to make a living. Time for their show to be over. She is not the only woman to have a baby.

Carmen M Viera
3d ago

What I saw in this episode really concerned me. Amy needs to clean up her act. Now that everybody knows in the condition that they live in, she could lose her baby. The condition in which that baby is being raised in is deplorable and a health hazard and a danger to the baby. However, Amy is not the only one who lives like this, unfortunately, there are many families in America that live in similar conditions, the difference, Amy went on TV to reveal hers and others do it behind close doors. Good housekeeping and cleanliness are learned behaviors that need to be taught by parents. Not to defend Amy, but in my opinion, her mother is to blame, just like the obesity, just take a look at the entire family, all are extremely obese. It obvious this entire family are mentally and emotionally ill and all are being exploited for money. I hope that with the money they make they all get some help.

