Relationship Advice

Jamie Chung Says Parenthood Is ‘Tough’ on Bryan Greenberg Marriage: We Did ‘a Lot of’ Therapy Beforehand

By Riley Cardoza
 5 days ago

A different dynamic. Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg prepared for their relationship to change after becoming parents, but the adjustment has still been “freaking tough.”

The Real World alum, 38, and the actor, 42, welcomed their twin sons via surrogate in October, and it “absof–kinglutely” changed their marriage, Chung told Ashley Graham in a Monday, December 6, Facebook video.

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Broadimage/Shutterstock

“It really tests your patience,” the actress explained. “You’re sleep -deprived. I think one of the best [pieces of] advice that I got is … just [to] give each other a hall pass. We get it. You’re tried, you’re cranky. I have spurts where I just need to stop and take a deep breath and need to apologize.”

The California native noted that she and Greenberg “did a lot of therapy before the kids came in preparation for the strain it was going to put on” their bond.

The new mom suffered from “crazy” postpartum depression after they arrived, telling Graham, 34, that she “just didn’t want to talk about” her feelings at the time.

“I was so resentful, and I had anxiety and I was angry,” Chung said. “I was going through it. So I think because I was pretty open to my family and friends [through] this transition period and I was so upset, they were walking on eggshells. They didn’t give me any unsolicited advice.”

She joked that parenthood seemed so “special” before the newborns arrived and were “s–tting all over” her and the One Tree Hill alum.

Chung clarified that she did not carry her babies, saying, “We always checked in [with the surrogate], and she was so lovely. This wasn’t her first rodeo. We were asking all the questions and she was answering everything for us. She’s a godsend. She’s really fantastic.”

While the couple had a great experience with their gestational carrier, the former reality star said she did feel that she “missed out” on being pregnant.

In March 2019, Chung first told her Instagram followers about her fertility struggles, writing, “I decided to move forward with the process [of freezing my eggs] only just recently. I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options. I’m buying time. I’m unsure and scared and hopeful.”

The Lovecraft Country alum thanked her fertility doctors in an Instagram post two years later. “Every fertility journey is unique, it’s a tender topic,” she wrote in November. “This would have not been possible without @drshahinghadir at @scrcivf. Thank you for taking such good care of us through our journey.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Don’tBeLikeThat
4d ago

Unfortunately, the two of you chose the wrong partner to be parents with and the wrong choice, it would appear for marriage as well. When a relationship or marriage, even becoming “new parents” is right, there’s never a need for a hall pass.

