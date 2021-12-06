ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bron Breakker On What WWE NXT WarGames Meant To Him, How Johnny Gargano Has Helped Him In NXT

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bron Breakker discussed what his WWE NXT WarGames match meant to him, how Johnny Gargano has helped him in NXT, and much more. Here are some of...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

AEW News: Britt Baker Shares Throwback Photo With Johnny Gargano, QT Marshall Honored In Orlando, AEW Considering West Coast Shows

– In a post on Twitter, Britt Baker shared a throwback photo of herself with Johnny Gargano, when she was one of his students. She wrote: “When I was one of Johnny’s students, we would be so excited to hear all about his early NXT trips before he officially signed. He was busier than ever creating the start of his legacy but he still always made it back to Cleveland to train us. #RebelHeart #JohnnyWrestling”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tommaso Ciampa Sends Heartwarming Message To Johnny Gargano Ahead Of NXT WarGames

Team New School (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo) vs. Team Old School (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight) will take place in a WarGames match at tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames event. Ciampa sent out this post on Instagram about how tonight could be...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT WarGames: Johnny Gargano Seemingly Confirms His WWE Departure With One Last 'Glorious Bomb'

Johnny Gargano's contract status with WWE is one of the big backstage storylines heading into tonight's NXT WarGames pay-per-view. The first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion recently signed a one-week extension on his WWE contract that would keep him around for Sunday's event, where he'll team with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne and LA Knight for a WarGames match. Gargano has kept quiet about his contract situation, but hours before the show he and Tommaso Ciampa posted one last "Glorious Bomb," a meme the two created where they'd surprise Bobby Roode at random locations with his iconic entrance theme.
WWE
ComicBook

Johnny Gargano Addresses His WWE NXT Future

One of the most anticipated moments of tonight's NXT was the interview with Johnny Gargano, who said in a heartfelt promo after Sunday's WarGames pay-per-view that he would explain everything about his current situation with WWE NXT and the future tonight. After the last match of the night, Gargano came out to a huge response and chants of Johnny Wrestling. Gargano looked emotional to be sure, and he made his way to the ring. He wiped a tear away and grabbed a microphone. He said "heartbreak told me I can go as long as I want. Chucky isn't coming on at 10 and London is falling is on so it can wait. I'm sorry, I love you too man."
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gargano
FanSided

WWE stars react to Johnny Gargano’s farewell speech on NXT

Johnny Gargano finally said goodbye to NXT, and potentially the WWE, as his friends and colleagues offer their support. It has been an emotional 72 hours for Johnny Gargano and his fans. With reports circulating about his WWE contract being finished, fan speculation was at an all-time high as Johnny Wrestling entered WarGames for the first time Sunday night — the only thing he had not done in NXT up to that point and likely the last in-ring thing he will do for the brand.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: WarGames go-home show

The final build to WarGames takes place on tonight's NXT. Tonight's show will feature two ladder matches to determine which teams will get the entrance order advantage in Sunday's WarGames bouts. Kay Lee Ray will face Dakota Kai in the women's advantage ladder match, while a fan vote will determine the two participants for the men's advantage ladder match.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/5 – Keller’s Focus On WWE (series premiere): NXT WarGames preview, futures of Gargano and O’Reilly, Bron Breakker, Raw and NXT ratings, Phoenix’s future, Smackdown New Year’s Eve update (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:. NXT WarGames preview. Discussion on the unknown futures of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly. Bron Breaker reveals original of his NXT ring...
WWE
culturedvultures.com

New Details On Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly’s NXT Contracts

Reports have broken the news of the impending expiration of both Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly’s NXT contracts. WWE have allegedly been fighting hard to re-sign both former champions, while a growing number of talent are fleeing WWE for greener pastures in All Elite Wrestling. The former NXT Champion, Johnny...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wargames#Combat#Nxt Wargames
ringsidenews.com

Johnny Gargano Teases The End Of His NXT Run After WarGames

Johnny Gargano has been touted as the face of NXT by many fans due to his excellent feuds with the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole. He has numerous nicknames such as Johnny Wrestling, Johnny TakeOver and more and they are all for a good reason. It seems his NXT run is over from the looks of it.
WWE
ComicBook

Johnny Gargano Confirms He'll Be at This Week's WWE NXT 2.0

Sunday's WWE NXT WarGames event ended with Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo and Grayson Waller) defeating Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight) inside WarGames. However, the big story surrounding the match was Gargano's contract status with the WWE. News broke recently that the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion had signed a one-week extension on his WWE deal and (based on a report that dropped just before the pay-per-view) all signs pointed to him leaving the company. Nobody on the broadcast outright said that, but plenty of hints were dropped — including Gargano returning to his classic "Rebel Heart" entrance theme and wrestling in gear that was a combination of his various cosplay ring gears from different TakeOvers.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Johnny Gargano Addresses Fans After NXT WarGames Amidst Rumors Of WWE Exit

It appears fans will have to wait until Tuesday’s NXT to know if Sunday’s WarGames event was Johnny Gargano’s final outing in WWE. After Sunday’s show went off the air, fans at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL chanted “Thank You, Johnny” and “Please Don’t Go” to show their appreciation for Johnny Wrestling.
WWE
Wrestling World

NXT: Bron Breakker makes the match of his life

M.E.-ADVANTAGE LADDER MATCH: Bron Breakker vs Johnny Gargano; It goes without saying that we are witnessing an excellent meeting also thanks to the quality of the two participants with a Gargano in great shape who really does everything to reject Breakker's physical arrogance. For his part, Bron shows off excellent...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Johnny Gargano on His Emotions Following Last Night’s Apparent WWE NXT Send-Off

– As previously noted, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly appeared to receive a send-off after last night’s WWE NXT went off the air. Earlier today, Gargano shared another tweet on the emotions for last night’s show. Johnny Gargano wrote on his Twitter, “Even after last night..I still...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WOR: Blackjack Lanza, Gargano and O'Reilly, AEW and NXT, WWE NILs, more!

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including the life of Blackjack Lanza, Gargano and O'Reilly futures, ratings, WWE NIL's, Final Battle and UFC this weekend, reviews of both AEW and NXT 2.0, and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
WWE
FanSided

Johnny Gargano deserves to be recognized as the best ever in NXT

Speculation is running wild around what is next for Johnny Gargano. He received a hero’s sendoff on Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT. At the end of the night, it isn’t clear what is next for him other than fatherhood with his wife, Candice LeRae. However, if Gargano’s tenure with WWE is over, he’s already done enough to be recognized as the greatest performer to ever step foot in NXT and a Hall of Famer at the same time.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy