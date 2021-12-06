Bron Breakker On What WWE NXT WarGames Meant To Him, How Johnny Gargano Has Helped Him In NXT

One of the most anticipated moments of tonight's NXT was the interview with Johnny Gargano, who said in a heartfelt promo after Sunday's WarGames pay-per-view that he would explain everything about his current situation with WWE NXT and the future tonight. After the last match of the night, Gargano came out to a huge response and chants of Johnny Wrestling. Gargano looked emotional to be sure, and he made his way to the ring. He wiped a tear away and grabbed a microphone. He said "heartbreak told me I can go as long as I want. Chucky isn't coming on at 10 and London is falling is on so it can wait. I'm sorry, I love you too man."

WWE ・ 4 DAYS AGO