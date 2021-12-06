$1M in cocaine found floating near the Florida Keys

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless crew offloaded more than $148 million of illegal narcotics at Base Miami Beach on Tuesday. The drugs were seized in three separate interdictions in the Caribbean Sea in the past two weeks. The Royal Fleet Auxiliary Wave Knight crew seized approximately 1,200 pounds of cocaine, and Coast Guard Cutter William Trump and the His Netherlands Majesty’s Ship Hollands’ crew seized approximately 6,700 pounds of cocaine in two interdictions. Nine suspected drug smugglers, from the Dominican Republic and Colombia, were also taken into custody. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the District of Puerto Rico, Southern District of Florida, and the Eastern District of Virginia are prosecuting these cases. “These successful interdictions are the result of professional partnerships between the Coast Guard, RFA Wave Knight, and HNLMS Holland crews,” said Hansel Pintos, Seventh District spokesperson. “The Coast Guard’s strong international partnerships, counter threats in the maritime domain, protect each of our countries from transnational organized crime, and work to stabilize and promote good governance in the region.”

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO