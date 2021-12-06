ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

$1M in cocaine found floating near the Florida Keys

News4Jax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomeone stumbled upon $1 million worth of cocaine near the Keys over the weekend, U.S. Border Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin said. The Good Samaritan found it floating at sea. The package contained nearly 69...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Missing Florida teen found after picked up by man from video game, tearful call to mother

A missing south Florida teen located in North Carolina has safely been reunited with family, police say. Jeimy Henrriquez, 15, left her home in North Miami Beach Saturday morning with someone she met while playing Free Fire Max, police said. Authorities said they don’t know the name of the person who picked up the teen, but she took her book bag and cellphone with her.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Body found in Florida lake identified as man who went missing after birthday celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Police in Orlando have confirmed the body found in Lake Ivanhoe is 24-year-old missing man Brian Bone. On Friday, police say paddleboarders found the body floating underneath the I-4 eastbound bridge. Bone went missing after celebrating his birthday on Sunday in downtown Orlando. Police confirmed paddleboarders found Brian Bone’s body in […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Detectives learn man accused of rape in Florida Keys died in Guatemala

DNA technology helped detectives to identify William Anechiarico, also known as Ralph, as the suspect of a 1987 rape in the Florida Keys. After making the connection, detectives later learned Anechiarico, who was facing sexual battery and battery charges in Monroe County, died in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala last summer, deputies said.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Cocaine#Beaches#Drugs#The Good Samaritan#Borderpatrol
CBS Miami

Coast Guard Offloads Nearly Four Tons Of Seized Cocaine At Miami Beach Base

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless crew offloaded more than $148 million of illegal narcotics at Base Miami Beach on Tuesday. The drugs were seized in three separate interdictions in the Caribbean Sea in the past two weeks. The Royal Fleet Auxiliary Wave Knight crew seized approximately 1,200 pounds of cocaine, and Coast Guard Cutter William Trump and the His Netherlands Majesty’s Ship Hollands’ crew seized approximately 6,700 pounds of cocaine in two interdictions. Nine suspected drug smugglers, from the Dominican Republic and Colombia, were also taken into custody. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the District of Puerto Rico, Southern District of Florida, and the Eastern District of Virginia are prosecuting these cases. “These successful interdictions are the result of professional partnerships between the Coast Guard, RFA Wave Knight, and HNLMS Holland crews,” said Hansel Pintos, Seventh District spokesperson. “The Coast Guard’s strong international partnerships, counter threats in the maritime domain, protect each of our countries from transnational organized crime, and work to stabilize and promote good governance in the region.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Drugged geese drown, landing Florida homeowners association in hot water

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Ten geese drowned in a South Florida lake after a homeowners association's attempt to trap, sedate and euthanize them went horribly awry. The SilverLakes homeowners association in Miramar hired a company, Pest Wildlife Pro, to remove 25 geese because some residents found them to be loud pooping machines, although others saw them as majestic.
FLORIDA STATE
KNOE TV8

Body found floating in river in Miller Co.

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Multiple agencies are on the scene after a body was found floating in a river in Miller County, Ark., on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called out to First Old River before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 about a body floating in the river. “No...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Suspect arrested in case of Florida boy found dead near I-95

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Police have made an arrest in the case of a 14-year-old boy whose body was found alongside an Interstate 95 overpass in Palm Beach County a day after he was reported missing. Late Wednesday, Palm Beach Gardens police announced the arrest in the killing of...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Dolphin bitten by shark dies on Florida beach

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — A young dolphin bitten by a shark and stranded on a Florida beach has died, according to the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute. The nonprofit said its marine mammal stranding team responded to the stranded female dolphin Monday morning in Melbourne Beach. The team said she had "numerous"...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Body of Florida woman Kathleen Moore found near home of boyfriend charged with killing her

The body of a Florida woman whose boyfriend was charged with her death this week was found Tuesday near his home, authorities said. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a tip at 11:30 a.m. about a body from someone walking on Carmel Avenue in New Port Richey, 40 miles northwest of Tampa. Sheriff Chris Nocco said the woman was identified as 34-year-old Kathleen Moore based on her tattoos.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy