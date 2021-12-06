ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator Bob Dole Passed Away Yesterday at Age 98

By Tori Adams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Bob Dole passed away yesterday at the age of 98. Dole was one of Washington’s most recognizable political figures throughout the latter...

Bob Dole is America – Thank you

Obituaries and tributes to Bob Dole have ranged from glowing to catty. Invariably, they pick up on his disability, then focus on public service in Congress, candidacy for president, and – in some cases, backhandedly drag him into the morass as a Trump supporter. Most miss the point. Bob Dole is America – the best America produces, a life centered on courage, resilience, determination, and love of country.
Senator Bob Dole to lie in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced additional details for the lying in state for Senator Robert J. Dole on December 7. Lying in state refers to the tradition in which the body of a dead official is placed in a...
U.S. Senate unanimously passes resolution honoring Sen. Bob Dole

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution Monday night honoring Sen. Bob Dole. Dole passed away in his sleep on Sunday at the age of 98. U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) and Dr. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) were the ones to introduce the resolution. Whereas Robert “Bob”...
GOVERNOR ORDERS FLAGS TO HALF-STAFF TO HONOR SENATOR BOB DOLE

On Monday, Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until Thursday night at sunset, to honor the life and legacy of Senator Bob Dole. Brown said, “Senator Dole’s legacy is one of patriotism and service. From his time on the battlefields of...
Editorial: An American era passes with Bob Dole

Kansas Sen. Bob Dole was an old-school Republican politician in the best sense of the word. His death Sunday didn’t just mark the passing of a Senate giant but also the passing of an era when people on opposing political sides managed to find common ground through compromise and dialogue. Today, any Republican who dared tread down Dole’s path of respectability, rock-solid principles and cross-party outreach would be denounced as a softy, a liberal, a RINO, a GOP traitor.
Flags lowered in memory of Sen. Bob Dole

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff in memory of former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole until sunset Thursday, Dec. 9. Dole died Dec. 5 at age 98.
Bob Dole's funeral to be held Friday at Washington National Cathedral

Former U.S. senator and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole will be honored with a funeral at the Washington National Cathedral later this week. The service for Dole is planned for Friday morning at 10 a.m. CST. President Joe Biden and many other political leaders and dignitaries are expected to attend.
Bob Dole: Former Republican senator dies aged 98

Former senator and presidential candidate for the Republican Party, Bob Dole, has died aged 98 according to a statement from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. Dole ran for the presidency in 1996, suffering a heavy defeat to Bill Clinton, in an election that was notable for the success of third-party candidate Ross Perot.
Remembering Kansas’ own Bob Dole: Will we see his like again?

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ron Smith is a fifth-generation Kansan, a native of Manhattan, an attorney practicing in Larned, a grandfather several times over, a Vietnam veteran and a civil […] The post Remembering Kansas’ own Bob Dole: Will we see his like again? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Congressman Wilson on the Passing of Bob Dole

Congressman Joe Wilson issued the following statement:. “I was saddened to hear of the passing of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole today. “A great American hero and statesman, Bob Dole gallantly served his country in the Second World War, where he was severely wounded trying to help a comrade in danger, and went on to represent his home state of Kansas for over four decades, initially as a statehouse member, through his time in the U.S. House of Representatives and then in the leadership of the U.S. Senate, including time as chairman of the Republican National Committee. It was in the Senate where his dedication to the disabled was especially noteworthy, as he was instrumental in the landmark Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination. After his public service career, he continued supporting veterans’ issues, including as an important fundraiser for the World War II Memorial on the Mall in Washington, DC.
Remembering U.S. Sen. Bob Dole (1923-2021)

Former U.S. Sen. Robert Dole, R-Kansas, died Sunday at age 98. In addition to his long career of public service, the three-time presidential candidate, statesman and World War II veteran is being remembered for the wit and sarcasm he often employed. Here are some examples of memorable quotes from his...
Former Senator & Presidential Candidate Bob Dole Dead At 98

Former senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole has passed away. He'd been battling stage four lung cancer since February of this year, and he died in his sleep. Bob Dole was the last presidential candidate who actually served in World War II. He was once quoted as saying, "To those...
