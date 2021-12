The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with injuries throughout the 2021 NFL season. This issue hasn’t been limited to the players either. Turns out even the coaching staff is struggling to stay clear of the injury bug. As seen in the video posted by Greg Auman of The Athletic, (by the way, if you’re not following Greg on Twitter you need to get your life in order) Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians explains his newest addition, a scooter. No we’re not talking about wide receiver Scotty “Scooter” Miller, but the scooter Arians is using because of an Achilles injury.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO