Should offensive line or quarterback be the focus for the Carolina Panthers in round one of this 2022 mock draft?. The Carolina Panthers have been a bit of an enigma in November. After an injury to Sam Darnold, the team explored their options and brought in longtime quarterback, and former MVP, Cam Newton. With a Newton package the week of his signing, the Panthers went into the desert and defeated the Arizona Cardinals, who still hold the top record in the NFL right now. That victory arose hope that a playoff run could be possible.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO