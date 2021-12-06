USD/JPY: Bulls step on the gas and rech into fresh highs

USD/JPY is consolidated within a key support structure. The US CPI today and the Fed next week are the key events into the year-end for the pair. USD/JPY is flat in Tokyo trading around 113.40 within a range of between 113.33 and 113.49 for the session so far. Markets are consolidating with a defensive bias ahead of a very busy central bank schedule next week and the US Consumer Price Index today. Risk appetite softened in Europe and the US with equities closing lower. There has been a focus on the spread of the Omicron variant while traders try to second guess the Federal Reserve's next moves.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO