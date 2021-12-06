ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Women's college hockey rankings: Northeastern claims No. 1 spot as Wisconsin falls in latest Power 10

NCAA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the curtain closes on this DI women's college hockey season, we'll look back on this past weekend as one of the wildest, as well as one of the most important. We've yet to see the kind of change at the top that these batch of games created. So,...

www.ncaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 44 News

Baylor No. 11 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

WACO, TX — The latest College Football Playoff rankings came out today, and Baylor is at No. 11 while Texas A&M ranks No. 16. Georgia (10-0) Alabama (9-1) Oregon (9-1) Ohio State (9-1) Cincinnati (10-0) Michigan (9-1) Michigan State (9-1) Notre Dame (9-1) Oklahoma State (9-1) Wake Forest (9-1) Baylor (8-2) Ole Miss (8-2) Oklahoma (9-1) BYU (8-2) Wisconsin (7-3) Texas A&M (7-3) Iowa (8-2) Pittsburgh (8-2) San Diego State (9-1) NC State (7-3) Arkansas (7-3) […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
GoPSUsports.com

Women's Hockey Set For Pair of Ranked Matchups at D1 in D.C.

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Penn State women's hockey team heads to Washington, D.C. for the D1 in D.C. showcase with two matchups against top-10 teams. The Nittany Lions take on seventh-ranked Minnesota Duluth Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. and traditional Big Ten rival and second-ranked Ohio State Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Both games will be played at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the practice facility of the NHL's Washington Capitals.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
bcinterruption.com

2021-2022 NCAA Women’s Hockey Pairwise Rankings

Welcome to the 2021-2022 NCAA Women’s Hockey Pairwise Calculator! Using this tool, you can play around with the results of this year’s women’s college hockey season and see its effect on the Pairwise Rankings. When it’s conference tournament time, check back here to find our annual Tournament Predictor: You’ll be...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
tnhdigital.com

UNH women’s hockey: Wildcats’ struggles against No. 4 Northeastern continue in 4-1 loss

BOSTON, MASS. – The University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (3-7-2, 3-7-1) travelled to No. 4 Northeastern (11-2-1, 10-2-1) on Friday to try and contend with the nationally ranked Huskies. Prior to this game, the Wildcats had been playing like the fiery team they had described themselves as before the season began, recording only one loss in the past five games. The Huskies brought them back down to earth Friday night with a final score of 4-1. Northeastern has not slowed down from their 2020-21 season in which they were ranked No. 1 in the country after a 22-game win streak. That streak started a week after UNH gave them their only tie of the season.
BOSTON, MA
FOX 21 Online

UMD Women’s Hockey Falls to Penn State in First Game of DI in D.C. Tournament

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The UMD women’s hockey team gave up two goals in the third period as Penn State got the 3-2 win to open the DI in D.C. Tournament. Penalties were an issue as UMD committed nine, including a game misconduct from Kylie Hanley. Anna Klein scored both goals for the Bulldogs and is now at 49 career goals, while Gabbie Hughes and Elizabeth Giguere had assists on both goals. Emma Soderberg finished with 22 saves.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Hockey#Ohio State#Yale#Cornell#Gophers#Badgers#Bemidji State#Buckeyes
nny360.com

College women’s hockey: Clarkson downs Maine behind David’s 3 goals

ORONO, Maine — Gabrielle David scored three goals to lead the Clarkson women’s hockey team to a 4-1 win over Maine in a nonconference game Friday afternoon. Brooke McQuigge also scored for Clarkson (13-2-2 overall). Caitrin Lonergan assisted on all four goals for Clarkson. Ally Johnson scored for Maine (6-9-1).
ORONO, ME
elitesportsny.com

ESNY’s College Football Top 10 Power Rankings — Week 13

It’s another B1G weekend for the College Football Playoff. The College Football Playoff is starting to take shape as we approach the last week of the regular season. Will there be any more movement among the top four or is this the group? Let’s take a look at ESNY’s top 10 rankings, which mirrors part of the College Football Playoff rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Central Michigan University Chippewas

Women's Basketball Falls At Northeastern

BOSTON -- Northeastern utilized an 11-point run in a game-changing fourth quarter to take the lead on Saturday as it handed Central Michigan a 63-57 nonconference women's basketball loss at the Huskies' Cabot Center. The Chippewas (1-3) are scheduled to play at Marist (2-3) on Sunday, Nov. 28 (2 p.m.).
Post-Bulletin

Boys hockey preview: PB's Class A statewide Power Rankings

Why they’re No. 1: Why not? We saw the heart and grit that players in this program are made of last spring. All but three varsity players were ruled ineligible to play in the Class A state quarterfinals against Dodge County, yet a team made up of mostly JV players -- and a 40-plus minute effort from star forward Zam Plante -- kept the Hawks in the game until late in the third period. Plante, a Minnesota Duluth commit, had 7 points in 17 games with the USHL’s Chicago Steel this fall. He has rejoined the Hawks for this season and he’ll be one of the top players in the state this winter. Fellow UMD recruit Ty Hanson will help anchor a strong blue line for the Hawks, who have a lights-out goalie returning, junior Garron Opsahl (16-1-0, 1.34 GAA, .907 save pct.).
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NCAA.com

Duke and Purdue battle for No. 1 spot in Andy Katz's latest Power 36 rankings

The debate for the No. 1 team this week is legitimately a toss-up. Going with Duke or Purdue makes total sense. Duke beat Gonzaga in Las Vegas. Purdue still has the comeback win over Villanova on its resume and it hasn’t lost. Both teams look the part of the best team in the country. The Zags shouldn’t drop below third in the AP poll and it won’t in the Power 36 because all they had was a three-point loss to Duke after crushing UCLA. And Baylor could make a case for a top spot after staying undefeated by winning the Battle 4 Atlantis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Gazette

UAlbany women’s basketball falls at Boston College

The UAlbany women’s basketball team put a scare into Boston College of the ACC, but the Great Danes fell 77-65 in their visit Sunday to take on their program’s former coach. UAlbany led for a portion of the third quarter and only trailed 66-62 with less than four minutes to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA.com

Michigan is back at No. 1 in latest men's hockey Power 10 rankings

While some teams had the weekend after Thanksgiving off, enough schools played to make it a very interesting batch of games. Then-No. 6 North Dakota and then-No. 11 Minnesota was the most high-flying matchup of the bunch, and that certainly had an impact on this week's rankings. Minnesota State led last week in both the Power 10 and the USCHO poll, but lost a game this weekend, leading to a very familiar team reclaiming their perch atop the college hockey mountain.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kenosha News.com

Wisconsin women's hockey team enters Border Battle series at No. 1

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team started the week of a Border Battle series at No. 1 again but its rival fell out of the top four. Minnesota was No. 5 in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll released Monday, down two spots after the Gophers (12-4) lost to Colgate on Saturday.
WISCONSIN STATE
Chronicle

ACC men's basketball power rankings: Duke debuts in top spot ahead of conference play

1. Duke (7-0) Duke is rolling. After a big win against then-No. 10 Kentucky to start the season, the Blue Devils have remained undefeated. And the biggest cherry on top came Friday night against No. 1 Gonzaga, when Duke unleashed the trio of Wendell Moore Jr., Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams to upset the Bulldogs in Las Vegas. Banchero and Moore are both averaging at least 17.9 points per game, and Williams’ paint presence has been dominant the past four games. I know the ACC is down this year, but that shouldn’t put any less weight on Duke being No. 1 in these power rankings. This team is the real deal. -Jake Piazza.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kentwired.com

After defeating nationally ranked UCLA, women’s basketball falls to UMass

Despite a huge victory against No. 19 UCLA Friday, the Kent State women’s basketball team saw its first loss of the season to the University of Massachusetts Saturday. The Flashes lost to UMass (7-0) 72-64 in the semifinal round of the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament in Florida. “UMass is a...
KENT, OH
Salt Lake Tribune

BYU women’s basketball gets No. 21 ranking by AP; men jump six spots

The BYU women’s basketball team beat two teams back-to-back that were ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 and was rewarded with a spot on the list. The Cougars came in at No. 21 in the AP Poll on Monday morning. The team has a 7-0 record to start the season, including being undefeated in five home games.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy