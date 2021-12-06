ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron Variant Identified in at Least 16 States

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn less than a week, the Omicron variant has been identified in at least 16 states. Scientists are still working to determine the severity and transmissibility of Omicron, but that’s a process that could take weeks. For now,...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxb.com

Three States Enact National Guard to Help With Staffing Shortages at Hospitals

Governors in three states are calling in the National Guard for help due to an ongoing medical capacity crisis’ due to the pandemic. Yesterday the New York National Guard announced that it had deployed 120 medics and medical technicians to a dozen long-term care facilities in the state in areas including Syracuse, Rochester, Albany, Buffalo, and many more. Last week Governor Kathy Hochul called for help after about 50 hospitals in the northern part of the state reported less than 10% bed capacity due to staffing shortages. The governors of Maine and New Hampshire have also activated their National Guards following a spike in Covid-19 cases. New Hampshire also called for help from FEMA.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Johns Hopkins University
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

The most-vaccinated big counties in America are beating the worst of the coronavirus

About 1 in 420 Americans has died of covid-19, according to official data. And we’re still averaging more than 1,000 deaths per day. But in certain areas — and indeed in many areas in which the population is much more tightly packed and the coronavirus could transmit more easily — the story is far less grim. A big reason: widespread vaccination. Death rates are far below the national average in the most-vaccinated, often-urban areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The US Sun

‘Frankenstein’ Omicron variant could spark Covid ‘pandemic 2.0’ if world stays in denial, warns top scientist

THE "FRANKENSTEIN" Omicron variant could spark a Covid "pandemic 2.0" if the world stays in denial, a top US scientist has warned. Attitudes towards the virus have become too “blasé and laid back”, which is seen as a danger point, given initial reports of the new variant’s greater transmissibility, says Dr Eric Feigl-Ding, a senior fellow with the Federation of American Scientists.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Washington Informer

Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity

It's not known yet whether the omicron variant causes more or less severe COVID-19 than the delta variant, although some preliminary indications suggest omicron infections might be milder. A Facebook post nevertheless claims, without evidence, that the "toxicity" of omicron is 5 times higher than delta and that its mortality rate is higher. The post Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Michigan With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy