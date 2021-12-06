Ameren receives award for energy efficiency program

If you were a mayor of a US city, what would you be doing to convert your municipality to renewable energy? What energy efficiency measures would you pursue? If you and other mayors are working to achieve a zero emissions community currently, what obstacles stand in your way from achieving these goals?
One of the central challenges in the fight to contain climate change is that it won’t be done with one or two big ideas but with hundreds of little changes to the way we live. Laying out what those changes will be is time-consuming in itself, and given the financial resources we’ll need to devote to the cause, it’s important to have a solid plan that makes every dollar count. Viewed this way, UM-Dearborn is already off to a great start as it moves toward meeting the new carbon neutrality goals of the U-M system. In particular, the 2020 DTE E-Challenge, in which a 53-member campus team put together a comprehensive energy savings strategy for UM-Dearborn, yielded a plan for dozens of projects that have been researched, have budgets and are “shelf ready” as funding becomes available. It’s like having a game plan for tackling our carbon problem on campus — or at least a playbook for the first quarter.
On December 8, 2021, the Center for Energy and Efficiency (CEE) presented Sen. Jason Rarick (R-Pine City) with the 2021 Energy Efficiency Champion Award. The award recognizes “outstanding work in innovating and improving cost-effective energy efficiency opportunities in Minnesota.”. This year, multiple energy efficiency bills were signed into law,...
You can improve your home’s energy efficiency and save on your energy bills! Clear Efficiency is a participating contractor with SMUD’s Home Performance Program. We offer exclusive rebates for SMUD customers, including up to $3000 to upgrade the insulation in your home! We can help you qualify for a SMUD rebate of up to $3000 with Clear Efficiency’s Airsulate™ insulation system now!
Credit market failures could slow energy efficiency adoption in low-income countries, according to a new research paper titled “Credit, Attention, and Externalities in the Adoption of Energy Efficient Technologies by Low-Income Households.”. Low-income households face credit constraints in adopting energy efficient technologies, which policymakers may address with financing programs and...
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is planning a major renovation of Warner Hall that will improve the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, increase energy efficiency and extend the building’s useful life. Approved last week by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, the project is part...
(The Center Square) – A clean energy group is taking New Hampshire to court over a decision by state regulators to cut funding for the state's energy efficiency program. Clean Energy New Hampshire said it has filed a lawsuit in state Superior Court against the Public Utilities Commission on behalf of contractors who will lose business as a result of the panel's decision to defund the energy efficiency program.
Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the Energy Efficiency Investment Charge (EEIC) that appears on the monthly bills of its electric customers. A news release says the Energy Efficiency Investment Charge (EEIC) is a charge which encourages...
Energy costs in data centers are soaring as the amount of data being generated explodes, and it’s being made worse by an imbalance between increasingly dense processing elements that are producing more heat and uneven server utilization, which requires more machines to be powered up and cooled. The challenge is...
The Department of Energy has released a pre-publication version of a proposed rule that would greatly advance the energy efficiency of the nation’s light bulbs. The rule, along with another rule proposed by DOE in late November, would effectively complete the transition to LED lighting from older, inefficient incandescent technology, delivering huge savings to consumers and avoiding millions of metric tons of carbon emissions.
Liberty Utilities has asked the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission to suspend an energy efficiency decision the company says would cause “irreparable harm” if implemented. The utility filed a motion for a stay of order early Friday morning, the latest response to a contentious decision from the utilities commission to...
The Town of Vail has added two staff positions to advance its community goals of energy efficiency and mobility. Cameron Millard has joined the Environmental Sustainability staff as energy efficiency coordinator while Chris Southwick is the new mobility innovation coordinator in the Public Works and Transportation Department. Both positions support...
The City of Wenatchee will pay near Jacob’s Engineering out of Seattle up to $250,000 to design some energy-efficient upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Senior Utility Engineer Jeremy Hoover said the project will replace three aging blower motors and some electrical controls from the 1990’s with units that can slow down to save energy. By updating to more energy-efficient motors, the city could qualify for partial reimbursement from the Chelan County PUD.
TEWKSBURY —Tewksbury’s new energy program is a way for the community to harness the benefits of renewable energy, even if it is not generated within the town. Tewksbury’s Community Choice Power Supply program is now working with Constellation Energy to supply power derived from wind energy. By providing five percent...
Wisconsin regulators are moving ahead with a plan to align the state’s energy conservation program with the governor’s climate goals. The Public Service Commission voted 2-1 Thursday to adopt broad parameters for setting priorities and targets that will guide the state’s $100 million Focus on Energy program. Under the policy...
The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the second of two rate hikes for ComEd Wednesday. In total, it will add $100 million to customer bills next year or about $.45 per month more on the average household bill.
WORTHINGTON — Strategic planning, LED lighting and the replacement of an old building with a new one designed for energy efficiency all helped Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Jackson use 31% less energy than it had in 2019. It also netted the college the Best of B3 Benchmarking...
The award of a new $45 million Blanket Purchase Agreement in February adds additional capacity to the Engineering and Support Center Huntsville Resource Efficiency Manager program. The agreement allows additional REM contract awards and four additional contractors (for a total of seven contractors) increasing the availability of REMs to meet...
The latest advances in variable speed drives and electric motors offer quick wins in the drive toward net zero. In September 2021, the European Commission published new guidance aimed at moving its “energy efficiency first” concept from principle into practice. An immediate possibility is to use variable speed drives (VSDs) to control industrial electric motors. In typical applications this can cut energy consumption by 25%. Furthermore, if the drives feature the latest ultra-low harmonic (ULH) technology they can improve power factor for further gains in energy efficiency. Things gets even better when drives are paired with one of the latest IE5 (ultra-premium efficiency rated) synchronous reluctance (SynRM) motors.
Clean Energy New Hampshire announced on Monday that it would file a lawsuit over the Public Utilities Commission’s recent decision to cut funding for the state’s energy efficiency programs. The nonprofit is suing in conjunction with energy efficiency contractors who are impacted by the decision. The organization will file suit...
