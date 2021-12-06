ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

How to Cat Proof Your Holiday Décor

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve got a pet that won’t seem to leave your Christmas tree alone…well, we’ve got some tips on how to pet-proof your holiday spruce, whether it’s real or artificial. First, make sure you have a good way to...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conscious Cat

How Long Can You Leave Your Cat Alone?

Most cat parents get stressed at the thought of having to leave their cat, even if it’s only for a couple of days. And while you might be tempted to leave your cat for a weekend and just leave enough food and water for her, this is simply not a good idea.
PETS
Boomer Magazine

Cat-Proof Fencing Keeps Your Kitties in Your Yard

In this edition of “My Pet World,” pet advisor Cathy M. Rosenthal offers advice on finding cat-proof fencing to keep your cats in your yard and suggestions for teaching a dog to poop on command. Dear Cathy,. I called our local pet store and asking about cat-proof fencing and was...
PETS
Architectural Digest

Here’s How to Build Your Own Cat Trees, Catwalks, and Cat Furniture

Many of us may never get the chance to live in a paradise quite like the one Peter Cohen has built for his 24 cats. Over the past 30 years, Cohen—a home builder and founder of the nonprofit ZenbyCat—has spent a great deal of time and money catifying his Santa Barbara, California, abode into a feline utopia. Mostly made up of colorful catwalks, ramps, tunnels, and hideaways, the house is an intricate and vibrant display of one man’s love for his feline family. As Cohen explains, “Cats let me survive the human world.”
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Cor#Toys#Chocolate
KCTV 5

Better Homes: DIY holiday door décor

Tricia Szasz from Parkville Artisans’ Studio shows a fun way to give your door some holiday glam using a coat hanger, some ribbons and different ornaments! (https://www.parkvilleartstudio.com)
PARKVILLE, MO
marthastewart.com

Here's How to Pet-Proof Your Christmas Tree

'Tis the season for fancy holiday menus, festive home décor, perfectly wrapped presents, and of course, a beautifully flocked Christmas tree for all to see and enjoy. However, pet owners—especially those who have curious cats and other domestic creatures—know all too well the type of temptation and mischief this time of year brings. While your home's Elf on the Shelf keeps a constant watchful eye, you likely aren't able to monitor your dog or cat all day (or night) long. Still, you'll do everything you can to ensure your furry friends stay safe, and that means keeping them away from your evergreen and its low hanging fruit (and by fruit, we mean ornaments). To help you do just that, we tapped two animal experts. Ahead, Danielle Bernal, a veterinarian with Wellness Natural Pet Food, and Jane MacMurchy of Animal Charity of Ohio shine a seasonal light on pet safety with regards to holiday décor.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

How to Brush Your Cat’s Teeth

The following post first appeared on iCatCare here. Brushing a cat’s teeth is likely to be the single most effective way to reduce dental plaque and maintain long-term oral health. Like humans, brushing will not only prevent plaque and tartar formation; it will also promote healthy gums and reduce halitosis (bad breath). Daily or even twice daily brushing is recommended wherever possible, and this can be introduced to a cat at any age. However, this must be done gradually and with appropriate care.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

This is how you can tell if your cat is a psychopath

If you have ever looked at cat behave in a particularly curious way and wondered if they were on the psychopathic spectrum, wonder no more! Science has got your back, with researchers developing a new model to test just how much of a psychopath your precious little feline companion is.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
houstonpettalk.com

TIPS FOR LEASH TRAINING YOUR CAT

Purchase a comfortably-fitting harness and lightweight leash with a secure clip. Do not use a collar, as the cat may be able to slip out of it. You want the leash to pull from the chest rather than the throat. The Walking Jacket (available at metopet.com) is a fine alternative to a harness, virtually escape free, and with the leash attached mid-back, for comfort.
PETS
wfxb.com

Twining Dog Outfits Return for the Holidays

If you need a gift idea… Target has you covered with a customer favorite returning to stores!. The retailer is once again selling matching jackets, for you and your dog. You and your furry best friend can be twins with their sherpas in a large range of color options! The matching get-ups have been spotted across social media…so, get out there and get one before they sell out!
PETS
smobserved.com

What Your Cat Wants for Christmas: Gift Ideas for the Holidays or Any Time of Year

If a cat could write a wish list to Santa, they'd probably put down some requests like world domination or a whole ham. But those items aren't necessarily healthy for your cat in the long run. With that in mind, here is a revised wish list of items your cat wants that will enrich their life and your bond. Disclaimer: none of the products mentioned have sponsored or endorsed this article.
PETS
wfxb.com

Advent Calendars For Pets Are a Big Hit This Holiday Season

Some other great gifts you can get your furry friend this year are…advent calendars! The possibilities are endless. Some have toys, others treats, and even more a combination of both! And with a choice of 12 or 24 day calendars, you can ensure your pet’s merriment for almost an entire month!
PETS
wfxb.com

Even Our Dogs Overeat During the Holidays

Unless you’re really strict on your diet…most folks gain a few pounds around the holidays…but we’re not the only ones. Our canine friends do too! A new study found even our dogs overeat this time of year. But, it’s our fault, not theirs. Over 70% of dog owners admit to giving them more table scraps during the holidays and 80% have even given their dog a special holiday meal around thanksgiving or christmas…so they don’t feel left out!
PETS
wfxb.com

Dog Interrupts Romantic Proposal to go to the Bathroom

One man thought he had every moment of his engagement perfectly planned out, but he never could’ve expected this…Standing before all of their friends, getting ready to deliver the speech of a lifetime, his beloved puppy did what puppies do….took a perfectly timed dump on the lawn, right in front of the very special moment.
PETS
The Independent

How to stop your cat from climbing your Christmas tree

Animal rights charities have offered their advice on how cat owners can stop their pets from jumping on their Christmas trees after a video of a woman “traumatising” her cat went viral.On Monday, 29 November, TikTok user Becca Richards posted a video shaking her Christmas tree at her cat.“I saw a TikTok that said if you traumatise your cat with your tree before putting it up, they will leave it alone,” she said.In the video, which has been viewed more than 26 million times, she repeatedly thrusts the top of the tree at her cat Stella, who jumps away in...
PETS
wfxb.com

Why Couples Should Put a Christmas Tree in the Bedroom

More couples are putting them in their bedrooms to perk up their love lives…..Christmas trees that is. A gardening expert says the color and smell of a real tree is the ultimate turn on. It also gives couples a warm glow of nostalgia. The tree is also said to give a feeling of shelter and security, which is why the bigger the tree the more of a turn on it can be. A report says that once couples have a tree, they tend to have one every year. Some all year round.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
animalwellnessmagazine.com

How sustainable is your dog or cat’s lifestyle?

Your four-legged friend’s carbon “pawprint” is probably larger than you think! Here are 8 ways to make his lifestyle more sustainable. Sustainability is a hot topic these days. McGill University in Montreal defines it as “meeting our own needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” When we take steps towards a more sustainable lifestyle, we also need to factor our dogs and cats into the equation, and find ways to reduce their own carbon “pawprint”. What follows are eight tips and suggestions for doing just that!
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy