Police are investigating after two motorcyclists were seen riding over a seal pup in Norfolk.Officers are appealing for help after people reported seeing two individuals ride trial bikes over the animal at the beach in Sea Palling on Friday morning.“It’s not clear whether the seal pup was alive at the time the bikes ran over the pup, but obviously this is a disturbing incident,” said PC Thomas Walsh, of Norfolk Constabulary.“We have a duty of care to protect the wildlife on our coasts and we are keen for people to come forward to give us more information. “We always urge...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO